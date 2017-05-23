Leonard to miss Game 4 with Spurs on brink of elimination

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs grabs his legs after an injury in Game One of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Spurs leading scorer Kawhi Leonard will not play Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors with San Antonio on the brink of elimination.

Golden State leads the Western Conference finals 3-0 and has a chance to become the first team in league history to open the playoffs 12-0.

An MVP finalist, Leonard has not played since severely aggravating a sprained left ankle during the third quarter of Game 1 against the Warriors. He initially sprained the ankle in Game 5 of the conference semifinals against Houston.

Golden State has outscored San Antonio by 73 points since Leonard exited Game 1 with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter with the Spurs leading 78-55.

Spurs forward David Lee, who suffered a torn left patellar tendon in Game 3, will also sit out Game 4.

Golden State center Zaza Pachulia will miss his second straight game with a bruised right heel. Warriors coach Mike Brown said Pachulia's absence was not determined by the ire Spurs fans have for the 6-foot-11 forward.

Pachulia and his family have received death threats from fans who blame him for Leonard's absence after his controversial close-out that San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called ''dangerous'' and ''unsportsmanlike.''