Leonard Garcia wishes bare knuckle fighting would have came along sooner

Before every fight he had in the UFC and WEC, Leonard Garcia would always ask a few questions to company officials: "Why do we have to wear gloves? Why not just take them off? Let’s just take them off. Why wear gloves? It makes it easier to grab people and to throw a punch. Let’s just take them off."

Garcia says they would always laugh and call him crazy whenever he made those statements. But, the all-action fighter was serious. That was always his mantra. All he wanted to do was throw punches until he or his opponent crumbled to the canvas. Garcia vows to show what he said then was no laughing matter, as he comes out of a four-year retirement to the world of bare knuckle fighting when he battles former Ultimate Fighter competitor Julian Lane at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 4 on Saturday from Beto Avila Stadium in Cancun, Mexico (9 p.m. ET, pay-per-view).

Garcia (18-13-1 in MMA) had 18 fights in the UFC/WEC, going 7-10-1 during that time. When you mention Garcia's name, his record isn't the first or even the second thing to come up. People discuss the back-and-forth war Garcia had with Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie) at WEC 48 in April 2010. No one remembers the fact Garcia won by split decision. They remember Garcia and Jung slinging the leather for 15 minutes and leaving their blood, sweat and tears inside the cage. It won the 2010 fight of the year.

After a long road to get regulated, BFKC finally received clearance last year and held shows in Wyoming and Mississippi. When he sits and thinks about it for a moment, Garcia feels the Jung fight would have even been better if bare knuckle fighting would have been allowed earlier in his fighting career.

"I wish it would have been around a long time ago, " Garcia told Sporting News. "If bare knuckle fighting had been around for a long time, I think this sport could have changed the face of mixed martial arts. A lot of mixed martial artists and a lot of boxers who would have been on the cusp of doing great things are going to come over to bare knuckle. I think this is going to turn into something great. I’m just happy to be a pioneer for it. I think I could I have been a champion. Heck, I think I could be a champion now if things play out the way they did in training camp because I don’t think there’s many guys out there who could take it."

Garcia admits, though, that when he first got approached by BKFC, there was a slight bit of hesitation. He couldn't put a finger on why, considering his style is tailor made for bare knuckle fighting and it's is something he's always wanted to do. A conversation with a long time friend and training partner at Jackson-Wink in Albuquerque, New Mexico gave him some much needed reassurance.

"Keith Jardine (former UFC fighter), one of my closest friends and training partners came up to me one day and said, ‘If anyone is going to do this Leonard, I seen you jumping on this right away. I’m going to say this honestly, I would not fight you bare knuckle and I weigh 230 pounds right now. This is right up your alley,’" Garcia remembers his friend telling him.

Garcia added: "I thought that was a huge compliment coming from Keith. Hearing stuff like that from my training partners is very gratifying. They are very excited for me. That gave the confirmation that I felt I needed. MMA was a little dangerous for me. I hated wrestling. I could not stand wrestling. I made a name for myself in MMA, but of course, wrestling was my achilles heel. I always got taken down and held down and lost decisions because a lot of guys didn’t want to stand. I wish it (bare knuckle fighting) would have came a lot sooner. Why complain though and do what you have to right now? Tom Brady is playing great football at 41, so what am I going to be complaining about at 39?"

The man known as "Bad Boy" knows his time in combat sports is closer to the end than the beginning. The 39-year-old feels he has a lot left to contribute to combat sports. Before he rides off into the sunset, Garcia, like his fighting style, has a unique way of wanting to exit.

"I signed a three-fight deal," Garcia said. "I’m going to try and become a champion by the end of the contract. This first one on Saturday, I want to put on a good show and then drop to 155. That’s one of the divisions I think they have a title in. So, get a top guy there and then I want to fight for the title. You’re not a champion until you defend it. So I want to see how many times I defend it. Until that young lion comes or something happens where someone takes me out of my place and tells me it’s time to move on. I feel like the old lion at the head of the line and I have to defend my pack until it’s time to go. And the only way a lion loses is by getting defeated. That could be a couple years, a couple fights or this fight. There’s only one way to find out."