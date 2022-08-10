  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leonard Fournette's vow to drop weight could tilt scale for Bucs' Super Bowl chances | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leonard Fournette
    Leonard Fournette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TAMPA, Fla. – Leonard Fournette has a promise. For himself. For his teammates. For the world at large, with all pun intended. It’s his weight. The topic follows him around like a stalker.

“By the time the season comes, I’ll be all right,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back told USA TODAY Sports as he sat on a patio following a recent training camp practice at One Buc Place.

“I drink a gallon of water every day. Some people don’t know that in burning weight, drinking a lot of water helps a lot, too.”

Fournette insists the report that circulated during the offseason suggesting that coaches were miffed because he weighed roughly 260 pounds were exaggerated – and quite colorfully as Rick Stroud, a longtime Bucs beat writer for The Tampa Bay Times, maintained that Fournette was “a donut away from 260.”

Although he is listed (graciously) on the Bucs roster at 6-0, 228 pounds, Fournette said he played last season at 245 pounds.

“Mandatory minicamp, I came in at 250,” Fournette said, referring to the three-day camp in June. “It wasn’t my best shape, I know, but I was still starting to get in my workout flow. First, you’ve got to recover the body, get your body right (after the season). Then it’s preparatory, working out, things like that. I came in overweight, but it wasn’t that bad.”

Fournette, 27, who signed a three-year, $21 million extension during the offseason, has certainly fit the description as a “big back” from the time he entered the NFL in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, drafted fourth overall out of LSU. But even with some extra weight, it’s not like he’s rolling through the steamy dog days of camp resembling the Michelin Man.

Told that he looked rather nimble and fluid during recent drills, Fournette grinned. But he knows. Even in an era where many players typically stay in shape year-round, training camp still matters immensely for Fournette.

“This year, I’ll probably be at 233, 234,” he said. “I know everybody says I was 228 (as listed on the team’s official roster), but that was years ago, man.”

TRAINING CAMP STANDOUTS: 36 players you need to know in 2022

NFL RECORD PROJECTIONS: Are Buccaneers poised to make another Super Bowl run?

Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the 2022 Buccaneers Training Camp AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the 2022 Buccaneers Training Camp AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Last season, Fournette rushed for a team-high 812 yards and ranked third on the squad with 69 receptions for 454 yards. Yet he suffered a hamstring injury in December that forced him to miss the playoff-opening win against Philadelphia and added a layer of challenge as he sought to duplicate the “Playoff Lenny” form that he exhibited during the previous season’s run to a Super Bowl crown.

Undoubtedly, part of the motivation for losing the weight includes being in peak condition for the stretch run as the Bucs again figure to be in the chase as a Super Bowl contender.

“Last year, I just couldn’t lose the weight,” Fournette admitted. “That’s just the truth. This year, I’ll be all right.”

The keys in Fournette’s case?

“Eating right. Getting my rest at night. Water,” he said.

After the minicamp in June, Fournette spent a month in Austin working with trainer Jordan Bush in what was lovingly referred as a “fat camp.” Yet even that experience drew headlines and raised red flags after Bush told The Athletic that Fournette’s weight-loss strategy included sitting in a sauna each day – sparking concern in some corners that such a method could lead to dehydration.

Fournette didn’t sweat the extra attention, owning it to the fishbowl environment that NFL players operate within. He was also criticized harshly by Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe during a segment on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

“It comes with it,” Fournette said, “and I know that. But as far as when it came out, I didn’t care. My whole life, any coach I’ve had, you can ask about my weight. I’m always heavy. I come into camp losing more weight than I want to, and that’s what it is. By the time the regular season comes, I’ll be in shape. I’m in shape now.”

The Bucs open the season on Sept. 11 at Dallas in a primetime rematch against the Cowboys, the team they opened with during the 2021 campaign. If you listen to Tom Brady, the icon who helped lure Fournette to Tampa as a free agent signee in 2020, it is critical that the running back establish himself as a receiving target in addition to powering the ground game.

When he starred on the college level years ago, Fournette was overlooked as a receiving option. That can’t happen now, even as the Bucs have bolstered wide receiving corps by adding Russell Gage and Julio Jones to a mix that includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Fournette leads a backfield unit that lost Ronald Jones as a free agent departure to Kansas City but brings back veteran Giovani Bernard and drafted Rachaad White from Arizona State in the third round.

“That’s got to be a big position for us,” Brady said. “They’ve got to step up and do their job. Our receivers get a lot of attention, so it leaves opportunities for the tight ends and running backs to make plays.”

Fournette is surely signing up for that – especially if it’s the ticket for another Super Bowl run.

And even if it means carrying, well, a bit less baggage.

“There’s only one goal, man,” Fournette said. “The Super Bowl. We know where we want to be. But day by day, it starts with the little things.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Leonard Fournette's weight carries major significance for Bucs' hopes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Announces $3.6 Billion in New Projects

    Canadians should consider adding more shares of TSX’s top-tier energy stock because of the huge capital program that could deliver sustainable cash flow growth. The post Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Announces $3.6 Billion in New Projects appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond