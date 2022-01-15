Leonard Fournette to miss playoff game vs. Eagles due to hamstring injury

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to wait another week before they can get back one of their biggest postseason weapons. Running back Leonard Fournette will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Fournette sustained the injury in Week 15 and was placed on injured reserve. Fournette was eligible to return for Sunday's game. He returned to practice Wednesday, but did not make enough progress to be activated in time to play against the Eagles.

Fournette entered the season expecting to share reps with Ronald Jones. As the year progressed, Fournette established himself as the team's primary running back. He rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and added 69 receptions for 454 yards and two scores. 

Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn will likely split reps against the Eagles with Fournette sidelined.

Leonard Fournette known as Playoff Lenny

Fournette played a major role during the Buccaneers' run to a championship last season. After splitting time with Jones for much of the regular season, Fournette became the team's lead back in the playoffs.

Fournette averaged 16 rushes and 4.5 receptions for the team in its four postseason games. He gained over 100 total yards in three of those four contests. He scored a touchdown in all four games.

Despite Fournette's performance, Tom Brady took home the Super Bowl MVP award after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Fournette's contributions in the postseason were recognized. He received the nickname "Playoff Lenny" after taking his game to another level when it mattered most.

Leonard Fournette with the Buccaneers.
Leonard Fournette will not play against the Eagles. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
