Leonard Fournette has a sick burn for former teammate Blake Bortles

And you thought everyone had run out of Blake Bortles jokes.

Bortles was off in London on Sunday, minding his business, doing his job as the backup quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t see Leonard Fournette coming off the top rope with a harsh joke at his expense.

The Jaguars tweeted a video of Fournette playing catch with a small kid whose throw back to Fournette was what you’d expect from a child throwing an NFL football.

And ... the quote tweet ...

Happy to play throw and catch with my brother Blake bortles 😂😂😂😂 thank for playing with me tho kid appreciate you https://t.co/veNaOLKLpb — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 28, 2019

Ouch. And yes, the comments are gold.

Bortles and Fournette were teammates for a couple seasons on the Jaguars, and Bortles became the scapegoat for all of Jacksonville’s problems before he got cut. Some haven’t stopped blaming him.

Leonard Fournette had a joke about old teammate Blake Bortles. (Getty Images)

