Leonard, defense spark Duke to 30-0 rout of Temple in opener

  • Temple head coach Stan Drayton looks toward the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    1/5

    Temple Duke Football

    Temple head coach Stan Drayton looks toward the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Temple's Edward Saydee (23) is tackled in the backfield by Duke's DeWayne Carter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    2/5

    Temple Duke Football

    Temple's Edward Saydee (23) is tackled in the backfield by Duke's DeWayne Carter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Duke's Jordan Moore (8) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    3/5

    Temple Duke Football

    Duke's Jordan Moore (8) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    4/5

    Temple Duke Football

    Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mike Elko looks toward the field prior to his first NCAA college football game as head coach of Duke against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    5/5

    Temple Duke Football

    Mike Elko looks toward the field prior to his first NCAA college football game as head coach of Duke against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Temple head coach Stan Drayton looks toward the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Temple's Edward Saydee (23) is tackled in the backfield by Duke's DeWayne Carter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Duke's Jordan Moore (8) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Mike Elko looks toward the field prior to his first NCAA college football game as head coach of Duke against Temple in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
BOB SUTTON
·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes of the season, boosting Duke to a 30-0 victory over Temple as coach Mike Elko won in his debut Friday night.

Duke recorded its first shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision team since 1989 at North Carolina.

Leonard, a sophomore, completed 24 of 30 passes for 328 yards. He also was the top rusher in the game with 64 yards on 11 carries.

Elko was in his first game as a head coach after replacing David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 seasons in charge of the Blue Devils. Duke is coming off three consecutive losing seasons with a combined 10-25 record during that stretch.

It was a disappointing opening game for first-year Temple coach Stan Drayton, who had been the associate head coach at Texas.

Temple was held to 179 yards of total offense, with just 50 in the first half compared to Duke’s 337 by halftime.

Duke scored five plays into the game on Jaylen Coleman’s 1-yard run. Moore threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Jordan Moore and 39 yards to Sahmir Hagans in the first half.

Moore was the game’s second-leading receiver with 77 yards on six catches. He competed with Leonard for the starting quarterback role in the preseason and is listed as the backup quarterback.

Duke kicker Charlie Ham was 3 for 6 on field goals, connecting from 29, 37 and 38 yards.

Temple's D’Wan Mathis was 11-for-21 passing for 83 yards.

Both teams were coming off 3-9 seasons.

SIZZLING STREAK

Leonard’s game-opening streak was one completion shy of the school record for consecutive completions at any time during a game. That record of 16 is shared by D. Bryant (2000 at North Carolina State) and Sean Renfree (2010 at Navy).

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: The Owls couldn’t get untracked offensively and there were few signs that they were capable of sustaining drives. There were holes defensively, though Temple had encouraging moments by forcing Duke to attempt six field goals.

Duke: The Blue Devils had to like what they saw from Leonard, who didn’t emerge as the starter until preseason workouts. He connected on passes with eight different teammates. After giving up 45 or more points in its last six games of 2021, the defense had a banner night.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls host Lafayette on Sept. 10.

Duke: The Blue Devils play at Northwestern on Sept. 10.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have