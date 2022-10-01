Leonard Cohen's final words

Leonard Cohen
·7 min read
Leonard Cohen by a car in Tennessee, Nashville in 1968 - Tony Vaccaro/ Getty Images
Leonard Cohen by a car in Tennessee, Nashville in 1968 - Tony Vaccaro/ Getty Images

I suppose I will never lead the ordered life my father led. And I’ll never live in the kind of house he lived in, with its rituals, its dignity, the smell of polish. Whenever I blow into Montreal, I manage to take a look at the old house. It’s that large Tudor-style at the bottom of Belmont Avenue, right beside the park. It looks the same. Maybe the elms on the front lawn are taller, but they were always monumental to me. I wouldn’t hold on to the place or the factory and properties that went with it. A man has to discover his own responsibilities. They aren’t necessarily the ones he inherits. But that’s another story.

My father died when I was nine. My sister was 13. He had been in the hospital since the end of the summer. Now, it was the middle of January, a deep snow over the city. Nursie told us the news. She was seated solemnly at the breakfast table, her hands folded on the white cloth before her, like a schoolgirl. She greeted us good morning, but she did not speak again during the meal. She looked at us, like she did when we practised our scales, severe, but hopeful as we for a clean run. When we were finished, the door to the kitchen was mysteriously closed. The maid did not come in to remove the dishes.

“You won’t be going to school this morning,” she said, as we were getting up from the table. “Your poor father went very late last night. Mother is still sleeping, so we must be quiet.”

“You mean he’s dead, our father’s dead?” asked my sister, wide-eyed.

“The funeral will be tomorrow.”

We both rushed to her.

“I wanted you to eat your breakfast first.”

Then the day dawned on me.

“But it can’t be tomorrow, Nursie. It’s my sister’s birthday.”

So, my sister has a quiet birthday every year. I try to remember to send a card. None of us wished her happy birthday the next morning. I looked in the large dictionary for another word for happy, but I couldn’t find anything you could say on the day of a funeral. At about nine o’clock, six men entered the house and set the coffin down in the big living room. It was surprisingly huge, made of dark-grained wood, brass-handled. It made the living room more formal than we had ever known it. The men placed it on a stand and began to open the cabinet-like cover.

“Close it!” my sister cried. “Make them close it!”

In some houses, the coffin is left open hours before the ceremony. But we were afraid to see our father dead in his own living room, beside the chesterfield on which he always slept after Sunday dinner. My mother came in and told them to close it. I had turned my head and was listening for the click of the cover, but I heard nothing. These men, who make their living among the bereaved, moved noiselessly and they were gone when I opened my eyes. All the morning, my sister and I avoided that room. The mirrors of the house were soaped. It was as if the glass had suddenly become victim to a strange indoor frost. My mother stayed alone in her room. Around noon, people began to congregate in the street and in the hall of our house. An hour later, the three of us came down the stairs. The hazy winter sun glimmered on my mother’s black stockings and gave, to the mourners in the doorway, a golden outline. We stood closest to the coffin, the family behind us. Friends and workers from the factory thronged the hall, the path, and the street. My uncles stood behind me in their black suits, tall and serious, occasionally touching my shoulder with manicured hands. I wore a black swatch on my sleeve and throughout the ceremony I felt for it frequently to assure myself it was still there.

“We’ve got to be like soldiers,” whispered one of my uncles.

‘A man has to discover his own responsibilities’: Leonard Cohen in London, June 1974 - Michael Putland/Getty Images
‘A man has to discover his own responsibilities’: Leonard Cohen in London, June 1974 - Michael Putland/Getty Images

My sister and I were defeated. The coffin was opened. I glanced at my sister. We forced ourselves to look at him. He was swaddled in silk, wrapped in a silvered prayer shawl. His moustache was fierce and black against his white face. He appeared annoyed as if he were about to awaken, climb out of the ornate box, and resume his sleep on the more comfortable chesterfield. Throughout the prayers, we watched him. He was buried in the white cemetery close to the gates which one of our cousins donated. The gravediggers looked irreverently informal in their working clothes. A mat of artificial grass had been spread over the heaps of exhumed frozen mud. The coffin went down in a system of pullies. After the burial, there was a lighthearted atmosphere back at the house. Bagels and hard-boiled eggs were served. My uncles joked with friends of the family. My father was hardly mentioned. Though I resented the joviality, I took part in it. I looked under my great-uncle’s beard and asked him why he didn’t wear a tie.

Then one of my uncles took me aside. He told me that now I was the man of the house, that the women were my responsibility. This made me proud. I felt like the consecrated young prince of some folk-beloved dynasty. I was the oldest son of the oldest son. It’s strange, considering how far I’ve gone from them, that I still feel like that prince sometimes. The family left last. My aunts helped the maid collect the teacups and the small plates flecked with crumbs and caraway seeds. My mother had used the dishes with the gold pattern, thin ones you could see candlelight through. Nursie supervised the kitchen clean-up, telling my mother to get some rest. On top of the icebox, there was a vase of yellow chrysanthemums. From one of the stalks hung a black-edged card. It was from a Christian friend who did not know that flowers are not displayed in a Jewish house of mourning. Nursie was going to take them to her father’s house. The flowers made me remember my sister’s birthday. There hadn’t been a mention of it all day. Nothing happened. I didn’t devise some sweet gesture to break the silence. I didn’t take a single chrysanthemum to give her or lay on her pillow. I had to wait years before I could get that maudlin. Nothing happened but this conversation. Late that night, I met my sister in the upstairs hall. Neither of us was sleeping very well. She said to come into her room.

“Your feet are cold,” she said, when I had gotten into the bed.

“So are yours.”

We lay for moments in silence. There was a bright winter night beyond the window. The yards of lace curtain held some of the light.

Finally, she said, “Did you look at him?”

“Yes.”

“Right at him?”

“Yes.”

“So did I. He looked mad, didn’t he?”

“Yes.”

“And his moustache so black. Like it was done with an eyebrow pencil.”

“They do that to them,” I said.

“We’ll never see him again.”

“Don’t cry.”

“We’ll never see him again. We should have let them keep it open this morning. We could have seen him for a whole extra morning.”

“Don’t cry,” I told her. I think it was my best moment. “Please, it’s your birthday.”

Copyright © Leonard Cohen 2022

Ceremonies is taken from A Ballet of Lepers, published by Canongate on October 11   

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso