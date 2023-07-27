Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh picked up big victories at the swimming world championships on Thursday and showed why they are likely to be stars at next year’s Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old Marchand won his third gold medal of the worlds with a dominating victory in the men’s 200-meter medley. The Frenchman earlier won the 200 butterfly and the 400 medley — where he broke Michael Phelps’ last remaining world mark.

On Thursday, Marchand opened up a lead in the breaststroke leg and maintained it in the freestyle on the way to the finish line. Marchand won in 1 minute, 54.82 seconds.

Duncan Scott of Britain took silver in 1:55.95, with teammate Tom Dean claiming bronze in 1:56.07.

The 16-year-old McIntosh captured her second straight world title in the women’s 200-meter butterfly. The Canadian teen took the lead early and maintained it throughout the race, winning the gold in 2:04.06.

It was an impressive performance by McIntosh, who was favored in the 400 freestyle on Sunday but finished a disappointing fourth.

Elizabeth Dekkers of Australia took silver in 2:05.46, while Regan Smith, the American silver medalist in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, claimed bronze in 2:06.58.

Kyle Chalmers of Australia won the gold medal in the men’s 100 freestyle in an upset. Chalmers overtook American swimmer Jack Alexy, who led at the turn, in the final 10 meters.

Chalmers won in 47.15, with Alexy getting silver in 47.31. Maxime Grousset of France earned bronze in 47.42.

World-record holder David Popovici of Romania was seen as the favorite entering the event, but he came in sixth in 47.83. It was another disappointing performance for Popovici, who finished off the podium in the 200 free on Tuesday.

Popovici won the gold in both the 100 and 200 freestyle at last year’s worlds.

Kaylee McKeown led from start to finish to pick up the gold in the women’s 50-meter backstroke. The 22-year-old Australian got off to a fast start and held on to prevail in 27.08.

Smith won another medal, taking silver in 27.11, while Lauren Cox of Britain got bronze in 27.20.

Australia won the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay in a world-record time of 7:37.50. The United States took silver in 7:41.38, while China grabbed bronze in 7:44.40.

The top three finishers automatically qualified for the Paris Olympics.

