Coronavirus travel restrictions force Leon Edwards to withdraw from Tyron Woodley fight

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports
Leon Edwards has withdrawn from his fight against Tyrone Woodley at UFC Fight Night 171. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Leon Edwards has withdrawn from his fight against Tyrone Woodley at UFC Fight Night 171. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley will have to wait to face off in the octagon.

Edwards announced on Instagram on Sunday that he’s pulling out of his fight with Woodley, which was scheduled to take place in London at UFC Fight Night 171 on Saturday, March 21. The fight has been moved to the United States, leaving Edwards and his team unable to travel there from the UK.

The UFC Fight Night 171 card was already in shambles before Edwards’ withdrawal. The event was supposed to take place in London in front of a live audience, but many fighters weren’t able to travel there due to the recent extension of COVID-19 travel restrictions. UFC president Dana White has said that the event will happen, but it will be moved to the United States — and he’s yet to announce an alternate venue. There will likely be no fans in attendance regardless of where it takes place.

Woodley is still committed to the fight, which has led a few fighters to volunteer to step into Edwards’s shoes. Gilbert Burns, who is flying back to the U.S. on Sunday after delivering a TKO against Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia, loves the idea of fighting Woodley on Saturday. He loves it so much that he’s tweeted about it four times this morning.

Colby Covington is also game to fight Woodley.

White is adamant that UFC Fight Night 171, and every other scheduled UFC event, will happen, regardless of COVID-19 recommendations. And with fighters dropping out left and right, he’s looking for anyone who can handle a fight to step up.

Who knows who we’ll see fighting Woodley on Saturday — if the event even happens.

