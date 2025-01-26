Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC Fight Night 255 main event

.

Leon Edwards will look to rebound on home soil at UFC Fight Night 255.

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena preview

After defending his UFC welterweight title twice with wins over Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Edwards (21-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) lost his belt to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July. The loss to Muhammad snapped his 13-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena hasn't competed since rallying to knock out Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 last March. The 28-year-old Aussie is on a 17-fight winning streak.

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena odds

According to BetMGM, former welterweight champion Edwards has opened up as a slight +135 underdog against rising contender Della Maddalena, who's listed as a -165 favorite.

How to watch Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night 255

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Where: The O2, London, U.K.

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 255.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC Fight Night 255 main event