Leon Edwards: Khamzat Chimaev ‘a good fighter,’ but not ‘what the UFC was building him to be’

Danny Segura
·2 min read

Leon Edwards thinks Khamzat has been overvalued by the UFC.

The UFC welterweight champion has no problem recognizing Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) as a top fighter in his division, but won’t go as far as giving him the full credit his hype has generated. Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) thinks the UFC has built Chimaev to be more of a threat than what he actually poses at 170 pounds.

“He’s a good fighter, (but) I don’t think he’s what the UFC was building him to be, like this untouchable monster,” Edwards told Michael Bisping in a recent interview. “He’s a solid fighter, he’s good, but there’s always ways to beat these guys. This is why I’m on an 11-fight win streak.

“I’m not just going to go out there and scrap with you. I know how to fight.”

Related

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards, lightweight grand prix quarterfinal headline Bellator Paris in May

Gilbert Burns: Leon Edwards has 'a little more edge' in trilogy vs. Kamaru Usman

Edwards is expecting to fight Kamaru Usman once again in a trilogy bout at UFC 286 in London on March 18. The bout has yet to be made official by the promotion.

Obviously, Edwards intended on keeping his title and moving on from the Usman rivalry. If successful, Edwards has Chimaev on the list of opponents he’d like to defend his belt against. The Englishman would like to see Chimaev fight one more time and prove he can make welterweight before squaring off with him.

“He’s on my list as well that I want to take out,” Edwards said. “So let him go make weight, probably fight Colby (Covington) or something like that, and we can run that on as well.”

Edwards vs. Usman 3: Who wins the trilogy? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Leon Edwards: Kamaru Usman trilogy ‘100 percent’ is on for UFC 286 in London

    Leon Edwards says his championship trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman is happening at UFC 286 in London on March 18.

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323

    In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome. “It was pretty electric, a really special occasion playing in front of the largest crowd in NBA history,” Poole said.

  • Late Queen’s royal aide demands apology over ‘errors’ in Prince Harry’s memoir

    Dickie Arbiter has demanded an apology from Penguin Random House after a passage in ‘Spare’ appears to refer to him

  • Romanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case

    Romanian authorities started on Saturday to take away luxury cars from a property close to the capital as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate. Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. A Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

  • Woman spared jail after hitting 12-year-old boy with paddle

    Fay Johnson was handed a suspended sentence at Bristol Crown Court after attacking Antwon Forrest with a paddle last year.

  • Joe Mixon challenges NFL, Roger Goodell to coin toss over $13K fine for Week 18 TD celebration

    "If it’s heads I’ll pay," the Bengals running back wrote on Twitter. "If it’s tails Roger [Goodell] pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati."

  • Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Sports Bra and Leggings in New Video

    Wait until you see what Drew Barrymore said!

  • Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

    Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a close ally of top security official Ali Shamkhani, suggests an ongoing power struggle within Iran's theocracy as it tries to contain the demonstrations over the September death of Mahsa Amini.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that's the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL's worst defenses. But in the NFL in 2023, teams without a franchise quarterback are at a considerable disadvantage, so

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • Jets' Woody Johnson would 'absolutely' spend for a vet QB

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He's frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets' owner since 2000, isn't issuing a playoff mandate for next season. He never has. But after what he called “a roller-coaster” season during which the Jets went 7-10 and ended with a six-game losing streak, he made it clear it's time for coach Robert Saleh and general m