Leon Draisaitl's insane season continues with four-goal game against Nashville

Nashville fans are probably pretty sick of Leon Draisaitl by now.

The Oilers star had another night to remember against the Predators on Monday with a ridiculous stat line of four goals and an assist in an 8-3 win. It was Draisaitl's fifth consecutive game against Nashville with at least two goals. That is not a typo.

FOUR. GOAL. NIGHT. Leon Draisaitl is on another level pic.twitter.com/AYNvJnEUur — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) March 3, 2020

It continues what has been an incredible season for Draisaitl, who leads the NHL in points with 107 after Monday night. His next closest challenger is teammate Connor McDavid, who had five points of his own on Monday (four assists and a goal) to jump up to 94. Draisaitl has now surpassed the 105 point mark he set last season, and he's well on his way to his first Art Ross Trophy.

The German has also managed to force his way into the Rocket Richard Trophy race, with his 43 goals on the season now just four behind Boston's David Pastrnak in first place. It's a race that looks like it'll go down to the wire, with Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Toronto's Auston Matthews all in contention.

The performances of Draisaitl and McDavid have helped the Oilers keep pace with the Vegas Golden Knights in first place in the Pacific Division, with Edmonton now just two points behind. According to The Athletic, they have an 88 percent chance to make the playoffs.

With their two superstars capable of winning any game, the Oilers have turned into a team that no one is going to want to face in the postseason.