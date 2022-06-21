Leon Bosch interview: ‘I turn up at concert venues and people still think I’m the janitor’

Ivan Hewett
Celebrated double-bassist Leon Bosch - John Lawrence
The path to a career in classical music is a hard one, even for those lucky enough to be born with talent, live near a school that actually offers music lessons, and have supportive parents. The art is hugely demanding, and the competition is formidable.

But imagine just how much harder it would be for a talented boy of mixed race raised in South Africa during the apartheid era, when just to step inside a concert hall was impossible for non-whites, let alone play in it. Yet somehow Leon Bosch managed it.

Bosch, 60, is one of the world’s best-known performers of the double bass, and is now also a notable conductor, promoter, publisher, educator and general mover-and-shaker in the musical world. Visiting him at his home on the edge of a town in rural Hertfordshire, one sees all the trappings of the successful freelance musician: the expensive and rare instrument propped against the wall, the piano next to it, awards displayed on the walls, the serried racks of files containing thousands of concert programmes, music, his own publications.

On a desk I see a score of a symphony by Johannes Sperger. “Ah yes,” says Bosch, eager to show me. “He was a contemporary of Haydn, who is almost unknown, and I think just as good. I have a plan to record all of his 45 symphonies.”

As Bosch talks the words tumble out so fast I sometimes have to ask him to repeat them. Like so many gifted people who had to struggle to escape impossibly difficult circumstances, he seems keenly aware of the time he lost. He drives himself hard, working seven days a week. “Does he ever stop?” I ask his wife Barbara, a retired cardiac physiologist with whom he somehow found the time to raise two sons. She gives a wry smile.

Playing to win: Bosch as a child in South Africa - Courtesy of Leon Bosch
One of four children born to parents classified as “coloured” under the apartheid system (people of “mixed blood” whose ancestors had been the product of liaisons between colonialists and the indigenous population), Bosch was brought up in the township of Lavistown near Cape Town. “The township was a ghetto, a place for dumping ‘Cape Coloureds’,” he says. “Roads were dirt tracks, and there were no services apart from a railway station which was filthy and crime-ridden.”

Bosch suffered more than his peers because his father was a political activist. “He was a member of the New Unity Movement, which was banned, so he was often arrested.” Bosch’s parents were determined to better their children, and he took piano lessons, later switching to the cello, at which he was naturally gifted. But then he himself became politically radicalised, owing to a traumatic experience at the age of 15.

“In that year there were lots of demonstrations sparked by the imposition of Afrikaans across the whole country, and I was on one of these in a nearby township. The police started shooting, and the person next to me got a bullet in the head, dying instantly. That changed me.”

He organised his own protest at his school, which involved a march on the government buildings in Cape Town. “It was huge. Factory workers downed tools to watch, and some joined us. Soon the police came, I remember the police helicopter overhead. When we got to the government building the police started firing with live ammunition, there were dogs, tear gas, everything. I ran for my life, and eventually came to the post office. I hid there in a telephone kiosk for hours.”

New horizons: Bosch bids farewell to his mother on his move to the UK in 1982 - Courtesy of Leon Bosch
Bosch tells me all this in a South African accent softened by decades in the UK, speaking in a quiet, rapid tone. Only when he tells the story of his arrest and detention does his voice tremble a little. “They tried to break me, releasing me and rearresting me, telling me they would rape my sister.” But then came one of the strokes of good fortune that have come Bosch’s way, whenever things seemed hopeless. “I had a very good lawyer, who later became the minister of justice in Mandela’s first government. In the end I was found not guilty of insurrection.”

From then on, though, he was a marked man. The career he’d set his heart on which was becoming a lawyer was now out of the question, as he was banned from the course. But attending music school was still allowed, and so Bosch threw himself into his music studies with the focus and determination that would mark everything he has ever done. He got into the South African College of Music to study cello, where he met the chief bass player of the Cape Town Symphony, who advised him to change to the double bass.

Despite the sneers of his white peers, who had all gone to the elite public schools of South Africa, Bosch excelled and kept coming top in exams. On the panel for his final exam was the principal of the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) John Manduell, and through him Bosch was put in touch with the great bass player Rodney Slatford, who taught there. They put the idea in his head – why not study at the RNCM?

But with no money and no passport, that was easier said than done. “I went knocking on doors of rich people,” says Bosch, “and I got 2000 Rand, and I knew this travel agent that could fix an emergency passport on a Friday afternoon, if you were lucky.” He was, which was how, on a chilly day in February 1982, Bosch made it to Manchester.

Bosch rehearses with Rebeca Omordia for Meridian Records - Courtesy of Leon Bosch
Two years later, he won the North-West Arts competition, and the following year he got a job with the Scottish National Orchestra. But then, disaster struck again, this time in the form of a deportation order. No longer being a student, Bosch had no right to stay. So he applied for political refugee status, which seemed set to fail – until his case came to the attention of his local MP, Gerald Kaufman. Kaufman made a personal appeal to the then home secretary, Douglas Hurd, and eventually Bosch was declared a political refugee, with permission to work.

“Everything changed for me then,” he says. Bosch’s life became more settled. He married, and had two sons, in 1984 and 1986. He gained a succession of permanent jobs, including principal bass with the Manchester Camerata and later the Academy of St Martin in the Fields. In 1995 his South African citizenship was restored, and he became a British citizen in 2000.

By then he was developing a solo career, and has commissioned dozens of new pieces, as well as founding his own group, I Musicanti, and launching a new career as a conductor. A documentary film about his extraordinary life is now in production.

Does Bosch feel his past is now firmly behind him? “No,” he says without hesitation. “It can still happen that I turn up at a concert venue and people think I am the janitor because I am coloured. But it doesn’t matter because I know what I achieved, and I have so many projects still to do ahead of me. I want to write a memoir, and as soon as I start writing I feel the floodgates will open.”

Leon Bosch’s new CD, ‘The South African Double Bass’, is out now

