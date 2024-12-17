Leon Bond III scores career-high 37 as Northern Iowa beats Montana 104-76

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Leon Bond III scored a career-high 37 points to lead Northern Iowa past Montana 104-76 on Monday night.

Bond shot 12 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (7-4). Jacob Hutson scored 24 points, going 11 of 15 from the field. Tytan Anderson had 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

Kai Johnson led the Grizzlies (7-5) with 18 points. Money Williams added 15 points and Malik Moore scored 14.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 12:53 left in the first half and never looked back. Bond led the team with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 48-34 at the break. Northern Iowa used an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 23-point lead to 34 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

