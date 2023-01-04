Leon Bailey left inconsolable after missing late open goal as Villa draw with Wolves

Leon Bailey - PETER CZIBORRA/Action Images via Reuters

After the glorious high of winning a World Cup, this was a typically frenetic return to club duty for Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

The Argentine was plunged into a bitter Midlands derby for his first appearance since victory over France in Qatar, and proved crucial in the final stages with a stunning late save to frustrate Wolves.

In the battle of the Basque managers, it was Julen Lopetegui who was threatening to clinch a notable win over his compatriot Unai Emery to lift Wolves out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Wolves have not experienced defeat at Villa Park in the top-flight since December 2003 and while that record remains, Danny Ings’s equaliser was a reward for a vastly improved second-half performance from the home team.

Martínez then took centre stage to produce a fine stop from Rayan Ait-Nouri and continue his memorable year.

Premier League bottom eight

Wolves remain beneath the dreaded dotted line but Lopetegui will take confidence from this performance as he navigates a route to survival.

This was the second meeting between Emery and Lopetegui this season.

In September, their Villarreal and Sevilla teams fought out a 1-1 draw at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, but their careers have since been directed to the Premier League.

Emery’s Villa had appeared far more resilient and entertaining than the team that seemed to be sleepwalking towards a relegation battle under Steven Gerrard.

Lopetegui’s tenure has also shown glimpses of promise since his appointment, but he now needs points more than plaudits.

With the stakes so high, Wolves started with intent and after seven minutes Nathan Collins’s header was cleared off the line by Ezri Konsa, after a deep cross from Joao Moutinho on the left.

Villa were strangely lacking intensity and Wolves took a 13th minute lead after a period of sustained pressure, with a fine goal from Daniel Podence.

Exchanging passes with Moutinho after a short corner, Podence advanced into the penalty area before striking a left-footed shot across Martínez into the far corner.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence scores their side's first goal - Tim Goode/PA Wire

Argentina’s World Cup hero had no chance of stopping it.

Emery stood with his hands in his pockets, before sitting down in the dug-out, and cannot have envisaged such a passive start after Villa’s excellent win at Tottenham.

Villa’s inconsistent performances have seen off both Gerrard and Dean Smith in recent years, and it is an issue Emery desperately needs to rectify.

Wolves were in relative control and Matheus Nunes, their £38 million midfielder, almost added a second when he broke into the Villa area, but his shot was saved by Martínez.

The home supporters were getting frustrated, and anxiety was also evident on the pitch with Villa’s players.

Villa did have one chance, with Lucas Digne’s 25-yard free kick requiring a fingertip save from Jose Sa, but Wolves were comfortable in the first-half.

The boos at half-time from Villa’s fans were inevitable, and Emery strode to the tunnel in a hurry.

He made a decisive change, introducing Philippe Coutinho for the second half in a bid to give Villa some attacking impetus.

There was an improvement but Wolves were relatively untroubled in the early stages, with Collins, the Republic of Ireland international, outstanding in the heart of their defence.

Lopetegui handed a debut to new loan signing Matheus Cunha, the Atlético Madrid forward, as Wolves hunted a killer second goal.

Cunha was the first signing under Lopetegui and there will be at least three more new arrivals before the transfer window closes on Jan 31.

Adama Traore, a substitute, threatened sporadically on the right flank and lifted a shot inches over the Villa crossbar with 20 minutes left.

Villa came desperately close to a 75th-minute equaliser when substitute Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed towards goal but there was a remarkable goalline headed clearance from Maximilian Kilman.

Three minutes later, they did level. Ings had only been on the field for 11 minutes but was released towards goal by Tyrone Mings and his finish was exquisite, lifting the ball over Sa.

Danny Ings celebrates scoring - Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Martínez then saved a fierce effort from Ait-Nouri and Villa could have won it in injury time.

Leon Bailey rounded Sa yet could not direct the ball into the unguarded net, leaving the field in tears after the final whistle.