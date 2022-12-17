Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Irish premier again

David Young and Michelle Devane, PA
·7 min read

Leo Varadkar promised new hope and opportunities for the people of Ireland as he became the country’s premier for a second time.

In a planned handover of power at the top of the ruling three-party coalition government in Dublin, Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar replaced Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as taoiseach on Saturday.

Irish parliamentarians in the Dail voted 87 to 62 to support his appointment in a special sitting.

Mr Varadkar was officially confirmed as premier at an audience with the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins at his residence in Dublin shortly afterwards.

Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach
Newly elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaves Leinster House in Dublin to see the president (Brian Lawless/PA)

After receiving the seal of office from the president, Mr Varadkar said: “I’m honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to serve again. And I look forward to getting down to the hard work in the next few hours.”

Mr Martin earlier formally tendered his resignation to Mr Higgins, paving the way for Mr Varadkar to succeed him.

After receiving a standing ovation from TDs on the government benches when his nomination was confirmed in the Dail, Mr Varadkar made reference to the foundation of the Irish state one hundred years ago as he vowed to deliver for the country’s citizens.

“As taoiseach my mission will be to build on the achievement of 100 years ago, and to work on what needs to be done for this generation and the next,” he said.

“Providing hope and housing, economic opportunities and a fair start for all.

“And so I accept this nomination by the Dail with humility and resolve, with a burning desire to make good the promise of 100 years ago and to provide new hope and new opportunities for all of our citizens.”

The Fine Gael leader has replaced the Fianna Fail leader as taoiseach under the terms of the coalition deal struck in 2020.

Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach
Micheal Martin and his wife Mary arrive at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Mr Martin was accompanied by his wife Mary when he tendered his resignation during an audience with Mr Higgins at the presidential residence at Aras an Uachtarain on Saturday.

He said it has been “the honour of a lifetime” to serve the public as taoiseach.

Addressing the Dail at the start of Saturday’s special sitting, he said: “It is both a privilege and a responsibility to serve as head of government in a free and democratic republic.

“I have been deeply conscious of this every day I have held the office of taoiseach. I have sought always to work on behalf of all the Irish people and not just those who support my party and our colleagues in government.”

Mr Martin received a standing ovation from a majority of TDs in the chamber after his speech.

Two of Mr Varadkar’s Fine Gael colleagues then proposed and seconded a motion nominating him as taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar’s parents, Miriam and Ashok, and his partner, Matthew Barrett, were among those who watched from the gallery. They later joined him at the president’s residence when his appointment was formally confirmed.

During the Dail session, parties were given an opportunity to comment on the motion.

Mr Martin, speaking for Fianna Fail, paid tribute to his one-time fierce political rival.

“I want to thank him for his co-operation over the last two and a half years and his dedicated work,” he said.

“The Government has worked on the many enormous pressures but we’ve succeeded in keeping our focus on moving our country forward. I look forward to maintaining this spirit during the rest of our term.”

When Mr Varadkar’s nomination was confirmed, he returned the compliment to Mr Martin.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend Micheal Martin on the leadership he has shown as taoiseach, for putting the country before politics, and for providing reassurance and hope during difficult times,” he said.

Setting aside almost a century of animosity, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, two parties forged out of Ireland’s Civil War of the 1920s, agreed to share power in 2020 after that year’s inconclusive general election result.

National Implementation Plan press conference
From left: Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s Green Party also joined the coalition.

Supporting Mr Varadkar’s nomination, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan made a footballing analogy.

“It’s like half time. The captain’s armband will be passed from one to the other,” he said.

“But it will be a similar team and one thing I know, I’m absolutely certain for sure, that Micheal Martin, tanaiste (deputy premier) Micheal Martin, will be running out on Monday morning with the rest of us, determined to do everything we can to serve the Irish people.”

While Fianna Fail emerged from the 2020 poll narrowly winning the most seats (38), Sinn Fein (which won 37 seats) secured the most first preference votes.

Sinn Fein accused its two main rivals of conspiring to keep it out of power after the general election and has continued to heavily criticise the coalition administration in its role as the main opposition party in the Dail.

The dynamic between the three big parties is set to dominate the narrative of Irish politics leading up to the next general election, which has to take place by spring 2025.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of the main opposition party, criticised the Government’s record as she opposed the nomination of Mr Varadkar during Saturday’s Dail exchanges.

Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald arrives at the Dail parliament ahead of Saturday’s sitting (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said the resignation of Mr Martin should trigger a general election as she accused the coalition of being “out of touch, out of ideas and out of time”.

“We should now have a general election because we need a change of government,” she said.

Ms McDonald questioned the outgoing taoiseach’s claim the government is delivering.

“Well, the rest of us must live in a very different Ireland from you,” she said.

“We live in an Ireland where, during your time leading government, the housing emergency has gotten worse, where the crisis in health has gotten worse, where households struggle to get by.

“And you now pass the baton to Leo Varadkar at a time where more than 11,000 of our people are homeless, including more than 3,000 children. Close to one million people are on treatment waiting lists, many working families queue at food banks to get a hot meal.

“Surely you cannot count this as success?”

Mr Varadkar previously served as taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 at the head of a minority Fine Gael administration which relied on a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fail to maintain power.

The mid-term switch of premiers also prompted a Cabinet reshuffle in Dublin, but there was minimal movement among the departmental portfolios.

Mr Martin has become deputy premier (Tanaiste) and Ireland’s foreign affairs minister.

He has also taken the post of defence minister.

Simon Coveney has replaced his party leader Mr Varadkar at the helm of the Department of Enterprise.

Mr Varadkar vacated the ministry upon becoming taoiseach.

Fine Gael Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Fianna Fail Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath have switched roles as had already been agreed as part of the coalition agreement.

As he announced his Cabinet nominations Mr Varadkar told the Dail the name of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has been changed to the Department of Public Expenditure National Development Plan Delivery and Reform because “far too many important public capital projects are taking far too long” and a step-change is needed.

The Green Party ministers retained their roles as expected.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys retained the social protection portfolio, Fianna Fail’s Norma Foley has retained her education post, and Fianna Fail’s Stephen Donnelly has retained the health ministry.

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris has retained the role of further and higher education minister. He will also take on the role of justice minister until Helen McEntee returns from maternity leave next summer.

Mr Varadkar also announced two super junior minister portfolios for Fianna Fail’s Jack Chambers and Green Party senator Pippa Hackett.

Cabinet members were officially confirmed in office by the president on Saturday evening before the new-look government held its first meeting.

Latest Stories

  • Varadkar to Face Irish Housing Crisis in Second Stint as PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Leo Varadkar took over as Ireland’s prime minister, or Taoiseach, for a second time on Saturday as part of a coalition deal struck after the 2020 election, with an urgent housing crisis at the top of his agenda. Most Read from BloombergOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft CaseTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryVerizon Lost Its Network Superior

  • We need you, Zelensky tells Rishi Sunak as 'he senses British support could decline'

    Volodymyr Zelensky has told Rishi Sunak that Ukraine “needs” him amid growing fears British military aid could decline after the Prime Minister commissioned a progress report on the war.

  • Ireland’s Dail backs nomination of Leo Varadkar as taoiseach

    Leo Varadkar replaces Micheal Martin in a planned handover of power within Ireland’s coalition government.

  • Brace yourselves — southern Alberta is headed for a deep freeze. Here's why

    Bitterly cold Arctic air is set to grip southern Alberta in the coming days, bringing the coldest temperatures to the region so far this winter season. The spell of extreme cold will be accompanied by dangerously low wind chills at times, with some overnight low temperature records potentially falling across parts of Alberta during the first half of next week. So what is causing it? Rivers of fast-moving, upper-level winds called jet streams encircle the planet, which contain a series of waves c

  • Largest ever opium seizure by border agency, worth estimated $50M, made at Port of Vancouver

    The Canada Border Service Agency says a seizure of almost 2,500 kilograms of opium at the Port of Vancouver is the largest in the agency's history. The drugs were discovered hidden inside the footings of a large number of blue shipping pallets. According to the CBSA, officers noticed irregularities in the pallets and used X-ray technology to detect the drugs. In total, 2,486 kilograms of opium was found hidden in 247 pallets. The RCMP puts the estimated street value of the drug at more than $50

  • Jane Fonda Says Cancer In Remission: “Best Birthday Present Ever”

    Jane Fonda disclosed today that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy treatment. In a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” the two-time Oscar winning actor and climate awareness activist writes, in part, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue […]

  • Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

    An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. “That the large capacity magazine bans promote public safety is mere speculation,” Raschio wrote.

  • Cold and ice warnings before blizzards sweep in, forecasters warn

    Weather warnings of severe cold, ice and snowy conditions are in place for the weekend before blizzards are expected to sweep across the north of the country.

  • Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Fearless' Daughter Jasmine on Her 7th Birthday: 'Best Fishing Buddy'

    Dwayne Johnson called his daughter Jasmine "my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm" in a sweet Instagram tribute for her 7th birthday

  • Musk suspends journalists on twitter, Jan. 6th committee and the World Cup Final-5 Things Podcast

    Musk suspends journalists on Twitter, a Jan. 6th committee update and a preview of the World Cup Final.

  • Rep. Kinzinger Slams GOP For Sheltering 'The Racist' In Explosive House Farewell

    The departing Republican lawmaker criticized the Republican National Committee’s vote to censure him over his participation in the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Water-mapping satellite deployed after SpaceX rocket blasts off from Vandenberg

    The rocket’s booster successfully returned to the base in its sixth flight and landing.

  • Scholz inaugurates 1st liquefied gas terminal in Germany

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday inaugurated Germany's first liquefied natural gas terminal, declaring that the speed with which it was put into service is a signal that Europe's biggest economy will remain strong. The top three officials in the government — Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner — attended the inauguration in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven in a sign of the importance that Germany attaches to several new LNG terminals that it is scrambling to build following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan

    After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt in a recent game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and is appealing his $50,000 fine. In a memo sent to teams on Dec. 2 and obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL said the league has “observed multipl

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was