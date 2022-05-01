Leo Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

Meghan Rose
·6 min read

Own your growth, Leo! Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective to become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Together, we can find your highest vibrational self in 2022.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign this year with your monthly tarot horoscope, Leo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

Five of Swords: It seems that May is going to be a month for you to face your inner demons, Leo. Although your life may have been on autopilot recently, you are finally coming to terms with some of the thoughts and habits that have been keeping you away from your eventual end goals. If you want to end up in a certain place, job, relationship dynamic, or space of inner healing, ask yourself: How am I hindering my own happiness? Whatever the answer is, it comes forward without judgment. May will leave you safe and supported to deal with this incongruence between who you are and who you want to be.

For some of you, you may be making amends with people from your past that you have hurt; there is no shame in taking accountability. The only shame comes from an inability to take responsibility for your actions, or worse, project your mistakes onto others in a feeble attempt to avoid conflict. You are powerful! You are strong! Your sensitive lion heart is a super power and deserves to be freed from the shackles of perfectionism once and for all. Heal yourself in May and let yourself become the noble leader you’ve historically sought out in others.

April 2022

Two of Wands: My lion or lioness, April will be a month that asks you to look toward the future that you want, not the patterns that you’ve had. If you’ve found yourself caught up in vicious, addictive cycles that are starting to make you feel claustrophobic inside of your own skin, it’s time for a change. Although this is much easier said than done, remember that Rome was not built in a day. This month will be the first chapter in an age-old story about how you finally removed yourself from the darkness and started to step into your own bright light. Let go of the habits that are keeping you disconnected from yourself and those around you. Make time to ground, connect with the earth, and replenish your soul. If you continue to make excuses, excuses you will get. There is nothing admirable about giving your power away to sources of distraction.

You may find yourself in a new community of people that remind you of your own power. Taking classes, starting new hobbies, or generally finding new ways and places to spend your time will be at the forefront of April for you. Get yourself out there, and find your fellow lion pack!

March 2022

Knight of Wands: March is sure to be full of mayhem, Leo! I sense that there is fear, worry, and tension revolving around a few of your relationships at this time. Spirit is asking for you to take a step back and look at these dynamics from a more level-headed space. Are you showing up with realistic expectations? Is ego playing a part in your approach? Don’t let yourself get fooled by the excuses that you’re making for either your actions or the actions of others. Instead, try to be truly unbiased in your approach to these difficult relationships. You are not meant to be everyone’s cup of tea, but listen closely when multiple people point out an area of your lifestyle where you could learn or grow. There’s nothing wrong with being wrong, so long as you can move forward with grace and accountability.

If you’ve felt like you’re falling behind on certain goals, March will wake you back up with a newfound passion for your journey. You will not only experience inspiration, but finally start to act on it in a way that eventually leaves you feeling fulfilled. Your goals are not unattainable—you were simply focusing too intently on the challenges along the pathway there. It’s time to zoom out and reconsider how to get there, even if it feels like you’re regressing at first. Instead of feeling challenged by life, start to challenge yourself by picking up a side gig, going back to school, or challenging yourself with a healthier daily routine. Take control back on your life and how you choose to grow this month. You may be pleasantly surprised with the outcome by the time April rolls around.

February 2022

The High Priestess: My dear lions, the month of February is going to be one that brings insight, deeper self-awareness, and a truly monumental aha moment for you. You may have been struggling to connect deeply with others, and this is due to a disconnection from yourself. With your harsh inner judgment, tendency to numb your emotions, and extremely high expectations for yourself, where would there be room for your raw, real, messy self to shine? The answer: There hasn’t been enough room—not even close.

Your spirit and potential are too big to fit inside of the small box that you’ve allotted for yourself to live within. Imagine a lion trapped in a circus cage. Now imagine the way you’ve let yourself live life. This month will be all about getting messy. I could see some of you throwing clay, digging in the dirt, letting your hair down, screaming, splattering paint on a canvas, or acting out a scene that feels totally feral in nature. Allow yourself to really roar in February, and the right people will hear it…and love it. Not sure where to start? The rituals on self-love and prosperity from Abiola Abrams’s masterpiece African Goddess Initiation are an option if you need further assistance on your ascended path.

January 2022

The Devil: Lions, use January to clean out the closet of bad habits, overactive thoughts, and patterns that you’re ready to break. This month is less about what you’re going to get and more about what you’re letting go of. If you find it easy to point out the issues with the way that other people behave, look, or live their lives, then January is holding up a big, clean mirror for you to look back at yourself. Your tendencies—whether you’ve masked them as being helpful, insightful, or all-knowing—have come to see their final days.

If you continue to run away from your fears and secrets, they will only grow bigger and stronger. So ask yourself: What do I think or do in my daily life that holds me back from being truly happy or vulnerable with the people around me? Am I willing to let these habits go in order to cultivate deeper and more meaningful relationships? Some of you may be going on a retreat, or starting a different healing container (therapy, group therapy, somatic healing, acupuncture, etc.) in order to help yourself heal. There is no shame in asking other people for help, especially if you’ve found yourself being the helper/healer recently for everyone else! Let’s start this new year off self-aware and ready to be truly vulnerable.

