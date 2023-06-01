Leo Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

Own your growth, Leo! Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective to become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Together we can find your highest vibrational self in 2023 through tarot horoscopes.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign this year with your monthly tarot horoscope, Leo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

June 2023

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: Leo, I see this month allowing for several changes to the opportunities that you receive with work and passion projects. If you've felt like things were slowing down for you in terms of the investments you were making with your money, time, and/or energy, just know that June is a time to kick things up a notch and be reminding of exactly who you are and why you’ve been following this path that you’re on. In short, you may find others start to take a liking to you and your work and finally give you the recognition and praise that you deserve. Try not to get in your own way once this round of applause arrives. Receive this praise with grace and gratitude and watch how more of it continues to flow in.

The Universe has a funny way of showing you that like attracts like, so if you’re displaying gratitude for the opportunities that have come and are presently here, you may find that more opportunities arrive in the future as well. With Venus—the planet of love, sex, beauty, and money—entering your first house of public image and identity on June 5, you may see blessings in terms of your outward appearance, reputation, and likeness. With the right eyes on you at this time, Leo, make sure to prepare yourself and put on your best performance. No one is more capable of doing the job than you. So get out there and let others hear that beautiful lion roar of yours.

May 2023

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: Dearest Leo, something might be keeping you up at night that feels unfinished. Whether this is someone from your past who is still lingering in your mind or an unfinished project that you’ve put on pause, this month will give you an opportunity to tie up those loose ends and make the best of it with the new tools you have now. But timing is everything, dear Leo, and you can’t rush perfection. Why do you think it takes you so long to leave the house?

In all honesty, this month will make the hiatus you’ve been on make sense. You don’t need to fret about lost time, as that concept as a whole is wildly inaccurate. There is no such thing as lost time if you’re allowing yourself to be present while it’s passing. So try to find some moments alone to rest and maybe unplug from your phone and social media for a bit this month. I promise those fierce lion eyes could use some rest and sunshine. Do I hear birds chirping and a crunch with each step? It seems hiking, wine tasting, or a beach day could be in your future!

April 2023

two-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Two of Pentacles: Leo, you have the choice this month to do what you’ve always done or change in a drastic and powerful way. For some of you, there may be a move. Whether that’s down the street or half a world away, just know that you are being divinely guided to make this leap of faith and switch things up.

If you choose to stay, there may be movement in your love life, like taking the next step. So if you have any fears about commitment, now is a good time to break through those and start to trust yourself, those around you, and the process of deepening your relationships. If you live in your little safe bubble, that will only get you so far. Instead of succumbing to the crippling fears or a state of overwhelm, consider this: What if you changed your approach to life and started filling your cup up so you could shoulder deeper interpersonal relationships with more effort? It’s not always everyone else who is the problem, Leo.

March 2023

eight-of-swords-tarot-card.jpg

Eight of Swords: Dearest Leo, the feeling of being stuck up in your head seems to be coming to, well, a head this month. March is going to be a time for you to get straight with who and what you are letting into your psyche and finally taking the trash out. It’s not healthy for you to feel overwhelmed and burdened so frequently, and you’re now ready to take life by the reins and make some big changes so you can recenter yourself.

This month you are met with Venus (the planet of love, beauty, and money) in fellow fixed sign Taurus on the 16th; this means you could be surprised by how good life can get. The catch? It’s going to look a lot different than you had anticipated. If you are able to let go of the ego-driven desires that you have held onto for far too long, and finally open up to what life is really all about, you might be one of the lucky ones. However, if you continue to fight the right opportunities in love, career, home, and friends simply because they don’t look the way you’d envisioned them, you’ll likely continue to feel frazzled and frustrated about what life is blessing you with. I highly suggest that you start and end each day with a gratitude list, writing out things (big and small) that have happened to you to finally etch away at that gnawing feeling that lives deep down inside.

February 2023

Six of Cups: Dear Leo, the dreams of your past might slowly become your reality starting in February. And the blessings will be here to stay. Some of you may be thinking about having children or feel called to do some work on your inner child. Either way, there is a green light from the universe for integrating the energy of innocence and imagination into your daily routine. Start to allow yourself to be silly and seen for who you truly are. There is something so blissful about the energy surrounding you this month, and you’d benefit greatly from stepping outside your comfort zone and starting to think more optimistically about yourself and the life that you are living.

If you’ve started to notice that the people around you are dragging you down, be willing to spend more time alone if that means you can start to maintain your inner peace. Chaos and constant feelings of busyness (or guilt around not being busy) are signs of a burnt-out nervous system. Try to focus on meditation, movement, or bodywork such as acupuncture, chiropractic work, massage, or spa treatments. If you are so inclined, you may even benefit from taking yourself away to a spa that is interwoven with nature. Remember: The investments you make in yourself and your well-being are priceless, my lions.

January 2023

temperance-tarot.jpg

Temperance: Leo, your life is calling you toward an existence of balance and harmony in the new year, and that starts with rewiring your daily habits. In order to achieve your highest potential, you have to be more willing to slow down and inject intentionality into your routine. Waking up and avoiding your phone for the first 30 minutes, journaling, calling your loved ones, taking a breath before you make a decision, decluttering your home—these are all simple activities that can create drastic changes.

If you’ve been yearning for healthy love, it seems like that could also open up for you in January. Stay open to new types of people for friends, partners, and community members. You do not need to repeat the past this year. Instead, give yourself an opportunity to break out of old patterns once and for all by surrounding yourself with inspirational, wise, and healthily boundaried people. You will see just how much your environment can truly affect you by the time January concludes.

Originally Appeared on Glamour