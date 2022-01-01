Leo Tarot Horoscopes: January 2022

Own your growth, Leo! Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective to become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Together, we can find your highest vibrational self in 2022.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign this year with your monthly tarot horoscope, Leo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

January 2022

The Devil: Lions, use January to clean out the closet of bad habits, overactive thoughts, and patterns that you’re ready to break. This month is less about what you’re going to get and more about what you’re letting go of. If you find it easy to point out the issues with the way that other people behave, look, or live their lives, then January is holding up a big, clean mirror for you to look back at yourself. Your tendencies—whether you’ve masked them as being helpful, insightful, or all-knowing—have come to see their final days.

If you continue to run away from your fears and secrets, they will only grow bigger and stronger. So ask yourself: What do I think or do in my daily life that holds me back from being truly happy or vulnerable with the people around me? Am I willing to let these habits go in order to cultivate deeper and more meaningful relationships? Some of you may be going on a retreat, or starting a different healing container (therapy, group therapy, somatic healing, acupuncture, etc.) in order to help yourself heal. There is no shame in asking other people for help, especially if you’ve found yourself being the helper/healer recently for everyone else! Let’s start this new year off self-aware and ready to be truly vulnerable.

