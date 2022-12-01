Leo Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

Own your growth, Leo! Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective to become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Together, we can find your highest vibrational self in 2022.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

December 2022

seven-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Seven of Pentacles: Leo, you are truly in a period of reflection and relief. It seems like the tides are shifting from frantic and choppy waters into a life that you could truly see yourself settling into. Without much rhyme or reason, things may have slowed down—and what you are able to realize in December is that the slowness and solitude doesn’t need to feel scary. With the Seven of Pentacles, you are investing your time, money, and energy into things (and people) who will last. Look around you: Where were you this time last year? Who was with you? What has changed? Can you start to acknowledge that in this ever-evolving world that we are living in, there has been one constant: you.

This month you can start to trust your own judgments and instincts more than ever before, and it will be important to make decisions on where your health and habits are headed with so many planets transiting your sixth house. It would be good for you to start eating, exercising, and spending time on hobbies that all felt aligned with this chapter of your life. When you release the things that helped you in the past, you make room to start building the future you desire. Don’t give up, Leo. The seeds you are planting in December will be fruiting sooner than you know.

November 2022

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: With so much change going on for you in your fifth house of pleasure, creativity, and partnership this month, I see you being blessed with “more, bigger, better,” my Leo. Whatever was already going well for you is going to amplify if you are able to take time to rest and play in November. This is not the month to burn yourself out, in fact, you’ll only do well if you can learn how to lean into working smarter and not harder. You’ve put forth so much effort to become the best version of yourself that you can be, and now is the time to sit back and let your blessings find you.

There is a heavy focus on children this month. That could mean it’s a good time to try expanding your family (or to be cautious with your bedroom activities if you’re not interested). It could also be about healing your inner child. Whatever the situation, take time to give to yourself the way that your younger self always hoped to be provided for. Something as simple as a Happy Meal or singing along to your favorite album from grade school could do wonders for your overall state of well-being. Don’t doubt the powers that you hold and have access to.

October 2022

nine-of-wands-tarot.png

Nine of Wands: My dear Leo, October is going to challenge you deeply to let go of your pride. There is nothing wrong with feeling like you have certain things figured out and want to take a rest from self-growth and self-actualization, but now is not that time. You may feel exhausted, or like you’ve been extending yourself with various different responsibilities, but your to-do list is not done until you’ve tended to yourself. There are habits that you refuse to let go of that are keeping you feeling stuck. Take time in October to self-reflect and ask yourself, “What have I been doing for years that keeps falling short or failing? Am I willing to let this pattern go?”

If you can be really honest with yourself, you will reach new heights and things will start to be easier than ever before for you. For some of you this is revolving around your love life, for others it’s a big sigh of relief within your work. For some lucky Leos, it will be both. Let go of your ego, and embrace the role of being a student to life again. It’s a beautiful thing to not know it all!

September 2022

Ace of Swords: My Leos, September is asking you to put your pride aside and have the long-awaited conversations you’ve been holding back on. It doesn’t help anyone to stay in codependent dynamics, including the person who you may feel is benefitting. If it doesn’t work for one, it can’t work for anyone. Your relationships are meant to be built on a foundation of trust and open communication; if that’s not the case, now is the time to reassess what’s going on and how you’re playing a part in it all.

Admitting that you’re not always right is the first step in the right direction, and this will help you to make new choices and use a new approach. Ask for what you want, and let the other person react without taking things personally. All that you can control is you; everyone else (and their reactions) will be outside of your control. You may be pleasantly surprised with their response.

August 2022

nine-of-cups-tarot.jpg

Nine of Cups: Leo, life is already so brilliantly full of love and happiness. But the universe is asking for you to show up with more gratitude than ever before. Why? So you can start to make actionable changes to the spaces where there’s nothing at present for you to be grateful for. If you’ve been struggling with healing or feeling well, this month will be about focusing on recuperation to the highest degree. Put yourself first and fill your own cup. Once it reaches the brim, be willing to give back to those who need your assistance the most.

Sometimes the ones we’ve been tending to the most aren’t ready or willing to help themselves. And that’s okay! But be willing to shift and recalibrate your energy onto those who will not only feel grateful for your assistance but also be willing to participate in the ripple effect themselves after your help has come and gone. In other words, stop trying to beat a dead horse with certain people, jobs, or groups that are simply a wasteland for your bright light.

July 2022

ace-of-wands-tarot.png

Ace of Wands: What a powerful time for you, my dear Leos! The month of July is going to be one for the books, with new and exciting beginnings knocking at your door. The trick is that you must stay present and open-hearted for these opportunities in order for them to materialize. What would it matter to have 1,000 trains at the station if you’re not willing to step onto one? Life is trying to hand you opportunity after opportunity to move you in the direction of your dreams, but it seems that there is a level of fear and hesitation with fully committing to your path. Try to take time in nature this month to sit with this fear and ask yourself, “Am I ready to acknowledge, face, and overcome this now?” If the answer is yes, July is going to be one heck of a month for you!

For some of my lions and lionesses, this fear is around love. With the Ace of Wands, know that love might not look or feel the way that you expected it to, and it’s okay to give a well-intentioned person a fair shot. For others, this fear is surrounding work. If you want to follow a more unconventional path, this month will be the perfect time to step outside of your comfort zone and start making moves toward the life that you desire. You will be heavily rewarded in whichever department you are currently struggling with in July.

June 2022

Six of Cups: My lions, be sure to rejoice in the beauty that is June! You are being blessed with dreams that you’ve had since you were a child. Be sure to celebrate them while they’re here. Remember when you wanted exactly what you have right now? The universe continues to bless you when you show up with a grateful heart. For some this is an opportunity of love that is different from any that you’ve had before. Do not take those who show up authentically for granted. Those who are considered rare, are rare for a reason.

If there has been a recent change in your work or home environments, this will bring new opportunities for happiness to you! Try to ebb and flow with life’s current; it’s not as good as it will be, but it’s better than it once was. Be sure to communicate openly and vulnerably with those around you this month, as life is a two-way street.

May 2022

five-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Five of Swords: It seems that May is going to be a month for you to face your inner demons, Leo. Although your life may have been on autopilot recently, you are finally coming to terms with some of the thoughts and habits that have been keeping you away from your eventual end goals. If you want to end up in a certain place, job, relationship dynamic, or space of inner healing, ask yourself: How am I hindering my own happiness? Whatever the answer is, it comes forward without judgment. May will leave you safe and supported to deal with this incongruence between who you are and who you want to be.

For some of you, you may be making amends with people from your past that you have hurt; there is no shame in taking accountability. The only shame comes from an inability to take responsibility for your actions, or worse, project your mistakes onto others in a feeble attempt to avoid conflict. You are powerful! You are strong! Your sensitive lion heart is a superpower and deserves to be freed from the shackles of perfectionism once and for all. Heal yourself in May and let yourself become the noble leader you’ve historically sought out in others.

April 2022

two-of-wands.jpg

Two of Wands: My lion or lioness, April will be a month that asks you to look toward the future that you want, not the patterns that you’ve had. If you’ve found yourself caught up in vicious, addictive cycles that are starting to make you feel claustrophobic inside of your own skin, it’s time for a change. Although this is much easier said than done, remember that Rome was not built in a day. This month will be the first chapter in an age-old story about how you finally removed yourself from the darkness and started to step into your own bright light. Let go of the habits that are keeping you disconnected from yourself and those around you. Make time to ground, connect with the earth, and replenish your soul. If you continue to make excuses, excuses you will get. There is nothing admirable about giving your power away to sources of distraction.

You may find yourself in a new community of people that remind you of your own power. Taking classes, starting new hobbies, or generally finding new ways and places to spend your time will be at the forefront of April for you. Get yourself out there, and find your fellow lion pack!

March 2022

king-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Knight of Wands: March is sure to be full of mayhem, Leo! I sense that there is fear, worry, and tension revolving around a few of your relationships at this time. Spirit is asking for you to take a step back and look at these dynamics from a more level-headed space. Are you showing up with realistic expectations? Is ego playing a part in your approach? Don’t let yourself get fooled by the excuses that you’re making for either your actions or the actions of others. Instead, try to be truly unbiased in your approach to these difficult relationships. You are not meant to be everyone’s cup of tea, but listen closely when multiple people point out an area of your lifestyle where you could learn or grow. There’s nothing wrong with being wrong, so long as you can move forward with grace and accountability.

If you’ve felt like you’re falling behind on certain goals, March will wake you back up with a newfound passion for your journey. You will not only experience inspiration, but finally start to act on it in a way that eventually leaves you feeling fulfilled. Your goals are not unattainable—you were simply focusing too intently on the challenges along the pathway there. It’s time to zoom out and reconsider how to get there, even if it feels like you’re regressing at first. Instead of feeling challenged by life, start to challenge yourself by picking up a side gig, going back to school, or challenging yourself with a healthier daily routine. Take control back on your life and how you choose to grow this month. You may be pleasantly surprised with the outcome by the time April rolls around.

February 2022

The High Priestess: My dear lions, the month of February is going to be one that brings insight, deeper self-awareness, and a truly monumental aha moment for you. You may have been struggling to connect deeply with others, and this is due to a disconnection from yourself. With your harsh inner judgment, tendency to numb your emotions, and extremely high expectations for yourself, where would there be room for your raw, real, messy self to shine? The answer: There hasn’t been enough room—not even close.

Your spirit and potential are too big to fit inside of the small box that you’ve allotted for yourself to live within. Imagine a lion trapped in a circus cage. Now imagine the way you’ve let yourself live life. This month will be all about getting messy. I could see some of you throwing clay, digging in the dirt, letting your hair down, screaming, splattering paint on a canvas, or acting out a scene that feels totally feral in nature. Allow yourself to really roar in February, and the right people will hear it…and love it. Not sure where to start? The rituals on self-love and prosperity from Abiola Abrams’s masterpiece African Goddess Initiation are an option if you need further assistance on your ascended path.

January 2022

devil-tarot-embed.jpg

The Devil: Lions, use January to clean out the closet of bad habits, overactive thoughts, and patterns that you’re ready to break. This month is less about what you’re going to get and more about what you’re letting go of. If you find it easy to point out the issues with the way that other people behave, look, or live their lives, then January is holding up a big, clean mirror for you to look back at yourself. Your tendencies—whether you’ve masked them as being helpful, insightful, or all-knowing—have come to see their final days.

If you continue to run away from your fears and secrets, they will only grow bigger and stronger. So ask yourself: What do I think or do in my daily life that holds me back from being truly happy or vulnerable with the people around me? Am I willing to let these habits go in order to cultivate deeper and more meaningful relationships? Some of you may be going on a retreat, or starting a different healing container (therapy, group therapy, somatic healing, acupuncture, etc.) in order to help yourself heal. There is no shame in asking other people for help, especially if you’ve found yourself being the helper/healer recently for everyone else! Let’s start this new year off self-aware and ready to be truly vulnerable.

