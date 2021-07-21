Leo Season Is Giving Us Major Main Character Energy

Drum roll, please. On July 22, the sun officially moves into the powerful sign Leo, meaning that “main character season” is here to catapult us all into stardom — at the very least, stardom in our own personal lives. The sun loves hanging out in fiery Leo, meaning that our egos are in for quite a treat.

Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, says that Leo season invites us to remember our power, pleasure, and personal magnetism. “Passion is the driving force behind just about everything Leos do,” she tells Refinery29. “For Leos, there is no option but success, and all of life is their stage. After all, they are ruled by the sun — the planet that literally gives us life!” Happily, during Leo season, we all get a taste of that star power. Murphy says that this is the time to remember how magnetic we can be when we shine bright and embrace the spotlight.

Even if you’re more of a side character than the main star, Leo season can still help you shine, and solidify your status as a ruler in your own kingdom. “Leo season could be the start of a period during which you desire more recognition and praise for whatever you are doing,” says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. “Shy people may come out of their shell a little more and try new things during the sun’s time in Leo.”

There are some downsides to this season, though. “At its worst, Leo can be overly dramatic and too demanding of attention, Hale says. “When Leo feels they’ve been ignored or treated badly or without the respect they deserve, it can signal the end of a friendship, or a drama king or queen can suddenly emerge and take centre stage.” Our feelings can get a bit carried away during this time, so remember to keep your cool and turn down the diva energy.

Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, has her eye on a powerful transit brewing during this time. “Leo season 2021 will set off the Saturn and Uranus square that’s been breaking down walls all year,” she says. “We will be drawn to take steps to work on our emotional urges as well as our passionate feelings in an effort to feel seen by others.”

Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, also brings up this powerful transit. “This fixed T-square is bound to make the structures of our lives collapse,” she explains. That sounds dramatic, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it will “only make room for more freedom and things that are more aligned with a deeper truth,” Montúfar says. She also points out that Leo season will begin and end with a powerful full moon in Aquarius, a double blessing that only happens once a year. “Things will get very interesting, as we will get the chance to break free and really realign with our true selves,” she says. “It will not be easy, but it will be worth it.”

Leo season is a time to take centre stage — internally, but externally too. Murphy advises us to try out new hairstyles, over-the-top outfits, and really embrace the outgoing vibes of the astrological lion. “Embrace daytime sequins, neon, latex, and animal print,” she suggests.

In other words, don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd. “This is not the season for neutrals or blending in,” Murphy says. “To quote Leo archetype J.Lo, let’s get loud.”

