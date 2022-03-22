The LEO satellite market is projected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.5 %

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

LEO satellite systems hold a huge potential for satellite data service providers, small sat service providers, remote sensing service providers, technical service providers, and investors. The market is one of the most lucrative verticals of the space industry.

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LEO Satellite Market by Satellite Type, Application, Subsystem, End User, Frequency And Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246592/?utm_source=GNW
Factors such as versatility, low cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assembly and launch, mass production, and short lifecycles have driven investments in the LEO satellite market. The amount of satellite data and the range of applications for that data will continue to grow in the future as new technologies develop and more satellites come online.

Major manufacturers in this market are based in North America and Europe. L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc.(US), Airbus (Germany), SpaceX (US), Northrop Grumman (US) are among a few leading players operating in the LEO satellite market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the world.The manufacturing of LEO satellite systems, subsystems, and components has also been impacted.

Although satellite systems are critically important, disruptions in the supply chain have halted their manufacturing processes for the time being.Resuming manufacturing activities depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among other factors.

While companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed.

Based on satellite type, the small satellite segment is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
A small satellite is a type of low mass and compact satellite primarily employed for remote sensing, Earth observation, and communication purposes.These satellites usually weigh less than 500 kg.

Small satellites are used for in-orbit inspection purposes of larger satellites.These are also used as test carriers for newly developed components that are to be installed on a much critical satellite.

However, small satellites are prone to operational challenges that include lack of power storage and propulsion system, owing to their small dimensions. In January 2022, satellite communications provider, Starlink launched a part of constellation of small satellites in LEO.

Based on application, the communication segment is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
LEO satellites are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies.The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication.

A rise in R&D activities for communication-related missions is expected to offer enhanced quality communication systems with the help of highly sophisticated miniaturized onboard nano, micro, and mini subsystems, coupled with advanced mission-compatible ground-station technology.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
The US is a lucrative market for LEO satellite systems in the North American region.The US government is increasingly investing in advanced LEO satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication.

The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the LEO satellite market in North America. In 2021, Swarm Technologies launched 28, 0.25U CubeSat SpaceBEE. The CubeSat is the world’s smallest two-way communications satellites for IoT.

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the LEO satellite market:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, Latin America – 10%.

Research Coverage:
This market study covers LEO satellite market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Application, End user, Satellite type, Frequency, Sub-system, and region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Reasons to buy this report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall LEO satellite market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on LEO satellite systems offered by the top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the LEO satellite market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the LEO satellite market across varied regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the LEO satellite market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the LEO satellite market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246592/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.