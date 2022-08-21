Leo Reich interview: ‘It would be insane if people weren’t embarrassed by going to Cambridge’

Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?! is one of the standout shows at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe - Raphael Neal

Leo Reich is both the voice of Generation Z and its sharpest critic. The 24-year-old has had the breakthrough comedy hit of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe with his stand-up show Literally Who Cares?! After a sell-out run and a string of five-star reviews – including from The Telegraph’s Dominic Cavendish, who called it “a dazzling debut” – it transfers to London in October.

For all his confidence on stage, in a bar in Edinburgh the tousle-haired young comic seems a little nervous. This is his first ever sit-down interview, and he’s worried about coming across as nice. “I hope I don’t seem like a pretentious a—,” he says, then grins. “I am one, but I hope I don’t seem like one.”

In person, Reich is thoughtful and self-deprecating, picking his words carefully, but in Literally Who Cares?! he couldn’t be more different. Wearing heavy make-up and his best nightclubbing gear, he plays an electropop-singing, motormouthed narcissist who will say or do whatever might win him followers on social media. “I came here to raise awareness,” the larger-than-life character says, adding after a perfect comic beat: “I can’t remember of what.” He had opinions, but lost them when he lost his smartphone, and now he can’t recall whether he’s for or against world hunger. “There are incredible arguments on both sides!”

It’s partly a send-up of so-called “virtue signalling”, but there’s more nuance and sympathy to the satire than that. Reich has a perfect ear for the use and abuse of language; how it shifts and cheapens; how phrases created to make serious points are turned into meaningless jargon by those desperate to sell a product, or sell themselves. His character doesn’t want to be shallow, but he’s trapped in a cage of Gen Z buzzwords.

His character’s flaws, he says, are quintessentially Generation Z: “a pessimism about the future, a self-inflicted desire to constantly form opinions on things you know nothing about, a kind of self-publication”. The gags tend to land best with crowds his own age, he says, who see themselves in the show’s warped mirror. “To really engage with it and find it funny, you need to have some kind of empathy for the insane character or persona onstage. Often if you’re not close to it – generationally, or in any other way – the balance tips towards repulsion more than it should.” When I ask him how he would describe the show to older audiences, he glibly slips back into character: “I would describe it as something you shouldn’t come and see.”

Story continues

Reich’s show lampoons Generation Z and social media - Raphael Neal

His stage make-up, he says, is a way of highlighting the theatricality of his act. “In that Eddie Izzard, Julian Clary kind of way, the make-up can be really useful to just go ‘I’m not the normal kind of thing that you might be expecting to see.’ So it’s in that tradition. Also, I think it’s quite nice to look like a clown.”

Performance was part of his family life growing up. “My dad is a film producer [Allon Reich, best known for Ex Machina], my mum works in learning support at Central School for Speech and Drama. They come to all my shows a billion times – it’s very weird because I do so much material about anal!”

A lifelong Londoner, Reich went to City of London boys’ school – “a private school that looks very much like a bank from the outside, and actually feels like a bank on the inside” – where he first took to the stage, starring in Bugsy Malone. One of the more autobiographical parts of the show involves his crush on another boy at the school, and being singled out for his sexuality. As he quips on stage: “I am bisexual, which means I’m 90 per cent gay and 10 per cent absolutely committed to proving my Year Seven bullies wrong.”

He fell in love with comedy after watching Simon Amstell’s 2009 show Do Nothing. “I just cry-laughed hysterically through the whole thing.” He was stunned by “this anxious, Jewish, gay man being this amazing mix of incredibly self-important and totally self-effacing in one line... At school, my friends had to stage an intervention because I’d adopted all of Simon Amstell’s speech patterns. They were like, ‘You can’t just take someone’s personality.’ The love was intense. I had a poster of him on my wall at university.” (Last year, Reich’s teenage dream came true: he opened for Amstell on tour.)

After school, he went to Cambridge – officially to study English Literature, though “the only reason” he applied, he says, was because of the university’s comedy scene. He’s a huge fan of the last generation of Footlights stand-ups: Pierre Novellie, Emma Sidi, Ahir Shah, Phil Wang.

But he’s coy when I ask him about studying at Cambridge. “It’s just very embarrassing and ludicrous to have been given so many opportunities,” he says, with a laugh. “It would be insane if people weren’t embarrassed by that. I think it would be pathological to be like ‘I went to Cambridge and I deserved it…’ Oh god, it’s so embarrassing, it’s something the character would say in the show: ‘Please make sure to read my Telegraph interview – it’s all about how my dad’s a film producer and I was in the Footlights!’” That embarrassment is good fuel for his comedy, which is all about making “this ironic criticism of privilege, while also immensely benefitting from it in every conceivable way.”

Reich was inspired to pursue comedy by Simon Amstell - Raphael Neal

Given his mockery of people who feel the need to have a “strong, reductive opinion” on everything, he’s naturally reluctant to offer any kind of pat verdict on recent debates about political comedy. Can jokes really change society, for good or ill? “People overstate how much impact it has outside of the comedy club. Obviously there are ways in which it can. If you’re doing a lot of hate speech, which is very in vogue, that can have ramifications culturally. But I think the extent to which you’re going to ‘change hearts and minds’ with your little jokes is probably overstated.”

He took sketch shows to the Fringe from 2017-19, but building a stand-up career during lockdown was a challenge. He tried one Zoom gig, but couldn't bear the buffering-time. “I’m far too neurotic and self-involved to be able to handle even the small delay between the punchline and the laugh. It’s absolute hell to me. I grew old and grey in that small silence.”

He’s pleased with the buzz around his show, except for one phrase that keeps cropping up in reviews. “‘Millennial comedian!?’ I’m not 35!” he cries, all faux-offense. Are the generations really that different? “I hate to say this, but I feel like there’s a more endemic… pessimism’s not quite the word. But millennials have a lot of hope, and I don’t think Gen Z has. There was that millennial kind of hipster wave – ‘We’re making a lot of progress here!’ But there’s a bleak apathy in Gen Z about the fact that it’s not going well, and there’s nothing we can do.” He lets out a sharp, sudden laugh. “Is that nice? Is that a nice answer?”

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! is at Edinburgh’s Pleasance Courtyard until Aug 28 (edfringe.com), and London’s Soho Theatre from Oct 10-15 (sohotheatre.com)