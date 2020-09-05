Leo Quinn Is The Group Chief Executive & Executive Director of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) And They Just Picked Up 10% More Shares

Those following along with Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£500k on stock at an average price of UK£2.21. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 10%.

Balfour Beatty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Leo Quinn was the biggest purchase of Balfour Beatty shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£2.28. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Balfour Beatty insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Leo Quinn was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Leo Quinn purchased 226.19k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£2.21. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Balfour Beatty Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Balfour Beatty insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about UK£5.9m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Balfour Beatty Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Balfour Beatty insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Balfour Beatty. While conducting our analysis, we found that Balfour Beatty has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

