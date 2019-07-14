Silverstone F3: Leo Pulcini ends difficult streak with victory

Jack Benyon
Autosport
Pulcini ends F3 winless streak at Silverstone
Pulcini ends F3 winless streak at Silverstone

Pre-season title favourite Leo Pulcini delivered a first win of the season and ended a dire run to give Hitech Grand Prix an FIA Formula 3 Championship double.

Polesitter Liam Lawson - the Red Bull-backed driver being the youngest on the grid - performed admirably for MP Motorsport, in easily the best display of the season from a driver outside the top teams from the reversed-grid pole.

But after Juri Vips had taken the race one victory, his team-mate Leo Pulcini moved up to third at the start and made quick work of Trident Racing's Pedro Piquet to run behind Lawson.

He had to work incredibly hard to unseat the Kiwi driver, and it took until lap 10 of 20, but once in the lead he ran away with the win to give Hitech Grand Prix a clean sweep, a stones' throw from its head quarters, in tricky conditions on a damp track.

Lawson acted as a very impressive cork in the bottle, with the top 10 running nose to tail for most of the race.

Just after half-distance, Prema driver Robert Shwartzman - the Ferrari and SMP-backed junior leading the championship - started a barnstorming run where he jumped Christian Lundgaard for fourth, Piquet for third and finally Lawson for second with six laps remaining.

But Shwartzman's charge was too late to really challenge Pulcini,who'd moved over four seconds clear thanks to Lawson's defensive work.

Shwartzman's fastest lap, along with trouble for Vips and team-mate Jehan Daruvala, made it a perfect day for his championship.

On the penultimate lap, Piquet went around the outside of Stowe on Lawson, but he held on at Vale.

But Daruvala clipped the rear of Piquet at Club and took both drivers' out on the second to last lap, gifting Lawson the final spot on the podium and bunching the rest of the field up.

Marcus Armstrong made a move on Lundgaard in the closing stages to take fourth ahead of the ART Grand Prix driver, with his team-mate David Beckmann moving up impressively from 11th on the grid to take sixth.

Yuki Tsunoda passed three cars at the Arena section for 15th with less than five laps to go, and made the most of the late carnage caused by Daruvala and Piquet's incident to move up to seventh for Jenzer, ahead of the Sauber Junior Team driver Fabio Scherer.

Scherer's team-mate Lirim Zendeli was furious with qualifying and started he race 15th, but the reigning German F4 champion took ninth ahead of the Brazilian Carlin driver Felipe Drugovic.

Race one winner Vips was barged off the track at Brooklands on the opening lap and was pushed off again later in the race.

Arguably the Estonian had more pace than anyone but his constant setbacks during the race meant he had to settle for 13th after a late crash with Jake Hughes.

Vips was handed a five-second penalty after the race, which demoted him to 15th in the order but means he will not face a grid drop for the next race.

Result - 20 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

1

Leonardo Pulcini

Hitech GP

35m57.713s

2

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing

2.692s

3

Liam Lawson

MP Motorsport

9.718s

4

Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing

10.118s

5

Christian Lundgaard

ART Grand Prix

10.671s

6

David Beckmann

ART Grand Prix

11.171s

7

Yuki Tsunoda

Jenzer Motorsport

12.150s

8

Fabio Scherer

Charouz

13.048s

9

Lirim Zendeli

Charouz

14.018s

10

Felipe Drugovich

Carlin

14.857s

11

Yifei Ye

Hitech GP

16.744s

12

Max Fewtrell

ART Grand Prix

17.488s

13

Juri Vips

Hitech GP

19.160s

14

Logan Sargeant

Carlin

20.043s

15

Sebastian Fernandez

Campos Racing

23.660s

16

Teppei Natori

Carlin

29.136s

17

Devlin Defrancesco

Trident

29.899s

18

Raoul Hyman

Charouz

30.123s

19

Niko Kari

Trident

30.779s

20

Bent Viscaal

HWA

30.967s

21

Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport

32.930s

22

Andreas Estner

Jenzer Motorsport

33.087s

23

Federico Malvestiti

Jenzer Motorsport

36.223s

24

Simo Laaksonen

MP Motorsport

36.711s

25

Alessio Deledda

Campos Racing

44.287s

26

Keyvan Andres

HWA

1m02.568s

27

Pedro Piquet

Trident

Collision

28

Jehan Daruvala

Prema Racing

Collision

-

Jake Hughes

HWA

Retirement

-

Alex Peroni

Campos Racing

Retirement

Drivers' standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Robert Shwartzman

114

2

Jehan Daruvala

102

3

Juri Vips

92

4

Marcus Armstrong

77

5

Pedro Piquet

43

6

Max Fewtrell

37

7

Christian Lundgaard

36

8

Leonardo Pulcini

35

9

Jake Hughes

31

10

Liam Lawson

22

11

David Beckmann

19

12

Niko Kari

15

13

Yuki Tsunoda

11

14

Bent Viscaal

10

15

Richard Verschoor

9

16

Lirim Zendeli

6

17

Alex Peroni

5

18

Simo Laaksonen

2

19

Logan Sargeant

1

20

Fabio Scherer

1


