Silverstone F3: Leo Pulcini ends difficult streak with victory
Pre-season title favourite Leo Pulcini delivered a first win of the season and ended a dire run to give Hitech Grand Prix an FIA Formula 3 Championship double.
Polesitter Liam Lawson - the Red Bull-backed driver being the youngest on the grid - performed admirably for MP Motorsport, in easily the best display of the season from a driver outside the top teams from the reversed-grid pole.
But after Juri Vips had taken the race one victory, his team-mate Leo Pulcini moved up to third at the start and made quick work of Trident Racing's Pedro Piquet to run behind Lawson.
He had to work incredibly hard to unseat the Kiwi driver, and it took until lap 10 of 20, but once in the lead he ran away with the win to give Hitech Grand Prix a clean sweep, a stones' throw from its head quarters, in tricky conditions on a damp track.
Lawson acted as a very impressive cork in the bottle, with the top 10 running nose to tail for most of the race.
Just after half-distance, Prema driver Robert Shwartzman - the Ferrari and SMP-backed junior leading the championship - started a barnstorming run where he jumped Christian Lundgaard for fourth, Piquet for third and finally Lawson for second with six laps remaining.
But Shwartzman's charge was too late to really challenge Pulcini,who'd moved over four seconds clear thanks to Lawson's defensive work.
Shwartzman's fastest lap, along with trouble for Vips and team-mate Jehan Daruvala, made it a perfect day for his championship.
On the penultimate lap, Piquet went around the outside of Stowe on Lawson, but he held on at Vale.
But Daruvala clipped the rear of Piquet at Club and took both drivers' out on the second to last lap, gifting Lawson the final spot on the podium and bunching the rest of the field up.
Marcus Armstrong made a move on Lundgaard in the closing stages to take fourth ahead of the ART Grand Prix driver, with his team-mate David Beckmann moving up impressively from 11th on the grid to take sixth.
Yuki Tsunoda passed three cars at the Arena section for 15th with less than five laps to go, and made the most of the late carnage caused by Daruvala and Piquet's incident to move up to seventh for Jenzer, ahead of the Sauber Junior Team driver Fabio Scherer.
Scherer's team-mate Lirim Zendeli was furious with qualifying and started he race 15th, but the reigning German F4 champion took ninth ahead of the Brazilian Carlin driver Felipe Drugovic.
Race one winner Vips was barged off the track at Brooklands on the opening lap and was pushed off again later in the race.
Arguably the Estonian had more pace than anyone but his constant setbacks during the race meant he had to settle for 13th after a late crash with Jake Hughes.
Vips was handed a five-second penalty after the race, which demoted him to 15th in the order but means he will not face a grid drop for the next race.
Result - 20 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Leonardo Pulcini
Hitech GP
35m57.713s
2
Robert Shwartzman
Prema Racing
2.692s
3
Liam Lawson
MP Motorsport
9.718s
4
Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing
10.118s
5
Christian Lundgaard
ART Grand Prix
10.671s
6
David Beckmann
ART Grand Prix
11.171s
7
Yuki Tsunoda
Jenzer Motorsport
12.150s
8
Fabio Scherer
Charouz
13.048s
9
Lirim Zendeli
Charouz
14.018s
10
Felipe Drugovich
Carlin
14.857s
11
Yifei Ye
Hitech GP
16.744s
12
Max Fewtrell
ART Grand Prix
17.488s
13
Juri Vips
Hitech GP
19.160s
14
Logan Sargeant
Carlin
20.043s
15
Sebastian Fernandez
Campos Racing
23.660s
16
Teppei Natori
Carlin
29.136s
17
Devlin Defrancesco
Trident
29.899s
18
Raoul Hyman
Charouz
30.123s
19
Niko Kari
Trident
30.779s
20
Bent Viscaal
HWA
30.967s
21
Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport
32.930s
22
Andreas Estner
Jenzer Motorsport
33.087s
23
Federico Malvestiti
Jenzer Motorsport
36.223s
24
Simo Laaksonen
MP Motorsport
36.711s
25
Alessio Deledda
Campos Racing
44.287s
26
Keyvan Andres
HWA
1m02.568s
27
Pedro Piquet
Trident
Collision
28
Jehan Daruvala
Prema Racing
Collision
-
Jake Hughes
HWA
Retirement
-
Alex Peroni
Campos Racing
Retirement
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Robert Shwartzman
114
2
Jehan Daruvala
102
3
Juri Vips
92
4
Marcus Armstrong
77
5
Pedro Piquet
43
6
Max Fewtrell
37
7
Christian Lundgaard
36
8
Leonardo Pulcini
35
9
Jake Hughes
31
10
Liam Lawson
22
11
David Beckmann
19
12
Niko Kari
15
13
Yuki Tsunoda
11
14
Bent Viscaal
10
15
Richard Verschoor
9
16
Lirim Zendeli
6
17
Alex Peroni
5
18
Simo Laaksonen
2
19
Logan Sargeant
1
20
Fabio Scherer
1
