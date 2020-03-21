Leo daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Saturday 21, March

The planet of rules is leaving your work zone today after a long visit and lots of intense pressure. Over the next few years Saturn will move through Aquarius, your opposite sign, delivering powerful and deep lessons about partnership. Whether you're single or attached, you'll learn plenty.

Leo monthly horoscope

Friday 20, March

With spring officially here, you're ready for some serious renewal. And with the intensity of the late winter, you have every excuse to lean into the fiery energy of the next four weeks. With the Sun in your sister sign, you'll feel a lot more hopeful and optimistic about the world, Leo.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun is about to move into Aries, your sister fire sign, but it spends one last day in your house of transformation and intimacy. This is your moment to reflect on the intense experiences you've had in the last four weeks, Leo, from the retrograde to more recent events. Don't let the lessons you've learned go to waste.

Wednesday 18, March

With the Moon in Capricorn, you're still in an intense work-mode, but with Mars and Pluto in the mix today, the stress could ratchet up considerably if you're not careful. You might feel a lot of pressure to finish something before an impending deadline, but definitely take a deep breath and give yourself a break.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon moved into Capricorn last night and will grace your work zone for the next few days. This is ideal for realigning your schedule as you continue to come out of the Mercury Retrograde fog. You're super organized at the moment, Leo, but take a deep breath and let go of any stress you've held onto too tightly in recent days.

Monday 16, March

With Mercury returning to the degree it was in at the beginning of March, you're getting answers to your most-asked questions that arose during the retrograde. What was going on with you about two weeks ago, Leo, especially in terms of your most intimate relationships? That's what you're about to get deep insight into.

Sunday 15, March

Your fire and inspiration are returning now, Leo. Use this opportunity to pursue your favourite things and celebrate all that you most adore. The Moon lights up your house of romance and pleasure. It's also super creative. As long as you remember to follow the dictates of your heart, you're golden.

