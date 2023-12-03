Leo Carlsson has goal, shootout winner as Ducks beat Avs to snap 8-game skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim rookie Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist and added the shootout winner as the Ducks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Carlsson, the second overall pick in June's draft, skated in and deked Colorado goalie Ivan Prosvetov to have a clear shot at the net for the only goal in the shootout round. Carlsson has seven goals, which is second among rookies and four behind Chicago’s Connor Bedard.

John Gibson, who played in his 448th game and surpassed Jean-Sebastien Giguere for most games played by a goaltender in Ducks history, stopped 34 shots and all three in the shootout.

Anaheim’s Alex Killorn scored his 200th career goal and became the second player selected in the third round or later of the 2007 draft to reach that milestone. Kilorn also had an assist for his second multipoint game of the season.

Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks.

Bowen Byram had a pair of first-period goals for Colorado. Devon Toews had a goal and Prosvetov made 34 saves.

Colorado quickly jumped out on a pair of goals by Byram in the first nine minutes. He scored from the high slot on a 3-on-2 rush 36 seconds into the game and then put a 82 mph snap shot past Gibson at 8:59 to finish off a 2-on-1.

Anaheim got within 2-1 when Henrique tipped in Ryan Strome's pass on the power play but Colorado took a two-goal lead into the first intermission when Toews wired a snap shot past Gibson's glove and into the far side of the net with 43 seconds remaining.

The Ducks got back within a goal at 2:58 of the second when Carlsson beat Prosvetov with a high shot in front of the net.

Killorn made it 3-3 at 10:22 on a snap shot from the right faceoff circle for Anaheim's second power-play goal.

Anaheim center Mason McTavish suffered an upper-body injury during the first period and did not return.

Avalanche: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Ducks: Travel to Colorado on Tuesday.

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press