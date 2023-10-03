Lens vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

RC Lens vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal are back in Champions League action tonight, looking to mark their return after six years away from Europe’s top table with successive victories to take early control of Group B. The Gunners were firing on all cylinders in front of a jumping Emirates crowd on matchday one a fortnight ago, demolishing PSV Eindhoven 4-0.

They are strong favourites to dispatch a Lens team that claimed an impressive point at Sevilla in their opener but currently sit just above the Ligue 1 relegation zone after winning only two of seven matches so far this term, having finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season. However, both of those wins have been in the last two games, with former Arsenal transfer target Elye Wahi leading Franck Haise’s attack.

Arsenal will have one eye firmly fixed on a huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Manchester City at the weekend, though won’t want to take their eye off the ball here and make only two changes from the side that thumped Bournemouth as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard come in. Follow Lens vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in northern France.

Lens vs Arsenal latest news

GOAL! Wahi beats Raya to give Lens lead

Saka forced off injured as Man City loom

GOAL! Lens hit back through Thomasson

GOAL! Jesus fires Gunners in front early

Racing Club de Lens 2 - 1 Arsenal FC

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

21:46 , George Flood

84 mins: Nketiah wins it back for Arsenal and Smith Rowe’s hopeful effort from outside the box is punched away by Samba in the Lens goal.

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

21:43 , George Flood

80 mins: Into the final 10 minutes and Arteta takes off captain Odegaard for an extra striker.

Eddie Nketiah enters the fray.

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

21:41 , George Flood

78 mins: A bit of needle now involving Odegaard as Arsenal can’t break through this Lens rearguard effort.

They are packing players behind the ball now, as you might expect.

What a result this would be for them.

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

21:37 , George Flood

74 mins: Lens also make a triple substitution, with Fulgini, Said and Diouf all on.

They replace goalscorers Thomasson and Wahi, plus Mendy.

Shutting up shop? You wouldn’t blame them!

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

21:36 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

A real upset on the cards here. Arsenal have been flat all night and Lens are taking full advantage.

It is turning into a difficult evening for Arteta, who has gone with his best side, lost Saka but now needs to keep the likes of Jesus on the pitch to chase a result.

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

21:35 , George Flood

72 mins: Arteta responds to falling behind with a triple change.

Zinchenko, Havertz and Trossard make way for White, Smith Rowe and Nelson.

GOAL! Lens 2-1 Arsenal | Elye Wahi 69'

21:29 , George Flood

69 mins: The Gunners are behind with 20 minutes to play!

It’s another brilliant goal from Lens, Frankowski being released into the right channel and steering a perfect cut-back that record signing Wahi guides expertly beyond Raya and into the far corner first time.

Arsenal stunned. Is their first defeat of the season in any competition beckoning?

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:27 , George Flood

66 mins: Now a glorious opportunity for Arsenal to retake the lead!

An unmarked Tomiyasu runs onto Odegaard’s corner but his low volley from the edge of the six-yard box is repelled by the feet of Samba.

A whisker away from a first Arsenal goal for the Japan defender.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:25 , George Flood

64 mins: What a chance for Lens!

Arsenal are caught in possession again and there’s a fine ball into the path of Frankowski, whose cut-back is drilled into the side netting by Abdul Samed.

A real let-off for the Gunners.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:22 , George Flood

60 mins: We’ve hit the hour mark at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where we’re now watching a very cagey affair.

Lens are unlucky to see one attack break down after a spot of miscommunication before Jesus is thwarted at the other end.

Arteta must be thinking about further changes.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:20 , George Flood

57 mins: Arsenal are seeing far more of the ball at the moment but it’s all rather passive passing and Lens look more lively when they do get it back.

The home fans still in tremendous voice.

This is a tough night for Arteta and Co at the moment.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:19 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Arsenal are in a proper game here. Lens have grown in confidence since the equaliser and, with Saka off the pitch, perhaps sense that this is a visiting side now missing their biggest threat. Hard to call from here.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:15 , George Flood

54 mins: More intent from Lens now as Raya comes out for one punch but later thinks better of another after a foul by Tomiyasu on Machado.

Arsenal can’t effectively clear their lines and Thomasson eventually skews wide of the near post.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:11 , George Flood

51 mins: Trossard is the clear dangerman for Arsenal at the moment, with his tricky feet winning a free-kick wide on the left that is delivered awfully by Odegaard and easily booted clear by the first defender.

Really disappointing from the Gunners skipper.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:10 , George Flood

48 mins: A bright and high-intensity start to this second period from Arsenal, with Jesus winning possession back in a dangerous area.

Havertz strides forward and feeds Trossard, who cuts inside Gradit before aiming a low strike that is parried by Samba and then deflects back into his grateful arms off the fortunate Danso.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:05 , George Flood

After a stirring singalong in the stands, we are back underway at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

What an atmosphere tonight, honestly.

Spine-tingling stuff.

No further changes from Arteta at half-time.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

21:02 , George Flood

How they will miss him against City if he’s ruled out.

A lot of Arsenal fans are not happy with Arteta for taking the gamble with Saka tonight, but it’s a difficult call.

That first half proved that there is no way the Gunners could have successfully rested key players tonight.

Lens are very far from pushovers.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:56 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

After breezing through their first game back in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven, this is a far tougher test for Arsenal, made harder by the loss of Saka.

With Man City to come on Sunday, Arteta will be praying the injury which forced the winger off is not serious.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:50 , George Flood

Half-time

All square at the interval, with Adrien Thomasson atoning for the error which led to Arsenal’s first goal through Jesus by scoring a brilliant equaliser.

The latest injury to Saka a massive concern for Arteta with Manchester City visiting the Emirates at the weekend.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:49 , George Flood

46 mins: Rice does’t connect with an Odegaard ball into the Lens box.

It flicks off Gradit before being fired well over by Jesus, who was leaning back.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:48 , George Flood

44 mins: Two minutes of added time have been signalled at the end of this first half.

More probing from Arsenal but it’s all fairly predictable and pedestrian with nothing to really threaten Lens.

They haven’t created anything really aside from the Jesus goal, which came as a result of a Lens mistake.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:44 , George Flood

39 mins: Not too much action to report just at the moment as half-time looms.

The brilliant Lens fans are still making a right old racket at the imposing Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Franck Haise will be much the happier of the two managers at the moment.

Arteta no doubt left ruing the gamble to start Saka instead of saving him for City.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:40 , George Flood

35 mins: Arsenal are pushing to retake the lead with 10 minutes to go until half-time.

Trossard looks to be in, but he’s foiled at the last by a crucial sliding challenge from Gradit, who actually missed the ball with his lead leg before watching as it fortunately bounced off the other and behind for a corner.

Arsenal sustain the pressure but Lens eventually scramble clear.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:38 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

For the third game running, Bukayo Saka is forced off injured for Arsenal. He heads straight down the tunnel.

With Manchester City looming on Sunday, Arteta’s gamble to start him here has backfired.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:36 , George Flood

33 mins: Saka’s night is done as he trudges off, replaced by Fabio Vieira.

The third time in recent weeks that Saka has been forced off hurt.

Arteta will be desperate for him to be back to face City on Sunday.

Should he have played at all here with that huge title clash coming up?

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:35 , George Flood

32 mins: Now this is a huge concern again for Arsenal.

Saka has gone down here and is receiving treatment.

Has the decision to play him backfired badly for Arteta with Manchester City coming up?

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:34 , George Flood

28 mins: Havertz with a very poor challenge on Machado, but he gets away without a booking.

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:33 , George Flood

Lens 1-1 Arsenal

20:30 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Redemption for Thomasson, who lost the ball for Arsenal’s goal but levels with a beauty!

A reminder for the visitors that every opponent at this level has the quality to punish sloppiness, after Raya lost possession with a poor ball out wide.

GOAL! Lens 1-1 Arsenal | Adrien Thomasson 25'

20:27 , George Flood

25 mins: The hosts hit back!

It’s not a good ball from Raya out to the flank and Lens pounce on it through Machado.

It’s a lightning counter, with a lofted ball to Wahi played wonderfully into the path of Thomasson, who curls brilliantly into the back of the net to atone for his earlier blunder.

All square at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Game on!

Lens 0-1 Arsenal

20:26 , George Flood

22 mins: High-pressing Lens tell Arsenal not to get comfortable as again they make good inroads down the right, Frankowski delivering a cross that is steered off target on the volley by Thomasson.

Gabriel bravely through himself at it but couldn’t clear.

Lens 0-1 Arsenal

20:23 , George Flood

20 mins: Lovely play from Arsenal as Zinchenko lofts a perfect cross into the box for Havertz, who has the beating of Gradit as he connects with a volley that is thrashed away with one hand by a stooping Samba.

That could easily have been 2-0.

Lens 0-1 Arsenal

20:22 , George Flood

18 mins: Lens with a brief flurry after the goal, trying again to get wide and cause Arsenal issues with deliveries into the box.

But now Arsenal look in real control, dominating possession and probing patiently for a chance to double their early advantage.

Lens 0-1 Arsenal

20:20 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

An unerring low finish from Jesus but Lens were the makers of their own downfall there, as Thomasson lost possession with a sloppy pass straight to Saka.

These days, Arsenal are the type of ruthless team who will punish that type of error.

Lens 0-1 Arsenal

20:20 , George Flood

GOAL! Lens 0-1 Arsenal | Gabriel Jesus 14'

20:15 , George Flood

14 mins: A Lens error is ruthlessly punished!

All their good early work is undone as Saka seizes on a woeful pass from Thomasson and quickly feeds Jesus, who needs no second invitation as he fires low past Samba.

Clinical.

Lens 0-0 Arsenal

20:15 , George Flood

10 mins: Frankowski has been a real outlet for Lens so far down the right flank.

They are getting the ball out to him at will, hoping to pepper the Arsenal box with dangerous deliveries.

Arsenal have just taken the sting out of that positive opening from the hosts now, seeing far more of the ball and passing it around patiently.

Lens 0-0 Arsenal

20:11 , George Flood

7 mins: Lens, boosted by this ferocious atmosphere, have started much the better so far tonight, playing with a real pace and tempo and taking the game to Arsenal in the early exchanges.

They are having success already down the flanks, with Wahi drifting around all over the place and causing issues.

Frankowski’s latest cross from the right is headed wide by the rising Thomasson, who couldn’t initiate the proper contact to trouble Raya.

Lens 0-0 Arsenal

20:07 , George Flood

4 mins: The first chance of the night falls for Lens, who keep the attack alive after the corner.

Abdul Samed gets it down for Danso, who fires wide on his left foot with Raya at full stretch.

An early warning for Arsenal in this cauldron of an atmosphere.

Lens 0-0 Arsenal

20:06 , George Flood

3 mins: After some early probing, Arsenal now have some defending to do as Gabriel has to turn a Frankowski cross behind and Saliba rises to clear the corner.

Lens get another after record signing Wahi tries to take on Tomiyasu.

Lens 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens may be struggling to win at home this season but their supporters have created a ferocious atmosphere tonight.

The stadium is deafening and bouncing for their first Champions League home game in 21 years. It’s quite something.

Lens vs Arsenal

20:02 , George Flood

Underway in Champions League Group B!

Flares and bouncing fans aplenty already ahead of kick-off.

Arsenal are debuting their new green and navy third kit tonight.

Lens in gold and red.

Smoke fills the air with flags everywhere you look.

Lens vs Arsenal

19:59 , George Flood

Here come the teams!

Some stunning tifo work from the Lens fans tonight, it must be said.

They are bang up for this one - a superb atmosphere inside the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens vs Arsenal

19:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Wahi leads Lens attack

19:42 , George Flood

As for Lens, big-money summer signing and rumoured former Arsenal target Elye Wahi leads the attack as expected.

PrzemysÅaw Frankowski, Salis Abdul Samed and Adrien Thomasson all come in following the 1-0 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba and ex-Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy both start.

Two Arsenal changes as Tomiyasu and Trossard start

19:21 , George Flood

So Arsenal make two changes from the side that hammered Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu comes into defence in place of Ben White, with Leandro Trossard replacing Eddie Nketiah in attack and Gabriel Jesus shifting back to a central striking role.

Bukayo Saka is fit enough to start and Thomas Partey is on the bench as expected.

Lens lineup

19:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Samba, Gradit, Danso, Medina, Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Machado, Sotoca, Thomasson, Wahi

Subs: Aguilar, Fulgini, Leca, Diouf, Maouassa, Said, El Aynaoui, Khusanov, Guilavogui, Pandor

Arsenal lineup

18:58 , George Flood

Starting XI: Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Hein

Arteta expecting ‘huge test’ from Lens after rise

18:44 , George Flood

For all the talk of Arsenal’s long wait for a Champions League return, Lens have not played at this level since 2003.

In fact, the club only earned promotion back to Ligue 1 in France as recently as 2020.

They then recorded back-to-back seventh-place finishes before ending just a point behind title winners PSG last term.

“Well I’ve been really impressed,” Arteta said of Lens’ rise. “What they did last year is incredible to be within a point of the title.

“The way they did it, the form they had at home. This season they’ve been really unlucky with some of the results they’ve had.

“At home, they’ve got just one point and I don’t know how. So we expect a huge battle. We’re more than aware of it.

“We showed the players everything and we have a huge test.”

18:30 , George Flood

A big night in store for Lens....

Arteta on team selection before Man City clash

18:19 , George Flood

Arteta also confirmed that he would make his final decisions on team selection today.

However, he did not say if he would pick tonight’s lineup with one eye on the visit of Manchester City to the Emirates on Sunday.

“First of all we have to know who is available and what is the condition of every player because had some issues last week,” he said.

“It’s great that he [Saka] is available and we will make that call tomorrow.”

Arteta addresses Saka and Partey fitness

18:08 , George Flood

Here’s what Arteta had to say on Saka and Partey’s fitness when quizzed over the phone by reporters last night...

“He’s [Saka] fine. He’s much better. It was a big knock but he has recovered well and trained with us today.”

On Partey, he said: “He’s progressed really well in the last two weeks and he managed to train in the last two or three days with the team and that’s great news for us obviously.”

Asked if Partey needed to play some part against Lens to be in contention to face Manchester City on Sunday, the boss added: “I don’t know. I think his progression in the last week has been very good. He might have some exposure tomorrow depending on how the game goes.

“He’s a big player and we know what he brings to the team. He knows exactly what we need and with the injuries we had to other players in midfield and at the back he complements us in a great way and gives us options. So it’s great to have him back again.”

Arsenal hit by travel chaos with press conference cancelled

18:00 , George Flood

Arsenal’s preparations for tonight’s second Group B fixture in the Champions League have hardly been ideal.

Bad weather meant that they were stuck at Luton Airport for a total of five hours on Monday evening, eventually getting their flight and landing safely in Lille at almost 11pm local time.

Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference was cancelled as a result and he instead spoke to the media over the phone from Luton.

The Spaniard will hope that travel chaos does not have any impact on his players this evening.

Lens vs Arsenal prediction

17:50 , George Flood

There is something of an unknown quality vibe about Lens, given their long absence from this scene. They have waited even longer than Arsenal to get back to the Champions League.

But the Gunners have developed a ruthless winning streak that will see them challenge for the Premier League title and they are big favourites to win tonight, providing their injury list is kept to a minimum.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Lens team news

17:48 , George Flood

Lens’ attack is led by Elye Wahi, who was heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham over the summer before leaving Montpellier for Ligue 1 rivals Lens in a €35million deal in August.

The 20-year-old France Under-21 international got off the mark for his new club with the only goal in Friday’s away win at Chelsea sister club Strasbourg.

Franck Haise is without former Newcastle midfielder Massadio Haidara, with the likes of David Costa, Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez also sidelined at the moment.

Arsenal team news

17:42 , George Flood

Arsenal have received a timely double fitness boost for tonight’s game with both Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey included in the travelling squad.

Saka was forced off hurt for the second Premier League game in a row during Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, while Partey has been out since suffering a groin injury back in August.

However, both players trained at London Colney on Monday and Mikel Arteta said that Saka was fit, with Partey set to be on the bench tonight.

Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) has not travelled however, while summer signing Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

The likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira will all be pushing for starts in France with Arteta keeping one eye on that looming City challenge.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Rice, Odegaard, Vieira; Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Where to watch Lens vs Arsenal

17:38 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Welcome to Lens vs Arsenal live coverage

17:34 , George Flood

Arsenal are back in Champions League competition tonight as they travel to northern France to face Lens.

The prospect of a massive top-flight showdown with title rivals Manchester City is looming large on the horizon for the Gunners this weekend, but Mikel Arteta insists that his side will not let that affect their focus on the task at hand this evening.

After drubbing PSV Eindhoven 4-0 on their return to Europe’s elite club competition after a six-year absence last month, another victory here would see Arsenal take early control of Group B.

Lens, last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain, gained a decent point away at Sevilla in matchday one and have now won back-to-back games domestically after a torrid start that saw them win just one of their first five to hover above the relegation zone.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates, with expert analysis from the Evening Standard’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.