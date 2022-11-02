Lenovo Tech World 2022: Driving Humanity Forward With Yuanquing Yang

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / The world is changing. Fast. The pace of innovation is accelerating, and it is changing what is possible. Lenovo is creating technology that improves the human experience anywhere, everywhere-technology that is redefining how we live, work, move, and think.

Join Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang and leaders from across the globe to see Lenovo innovation and partnership in action in a keynote session that spans the full breadth of Lenovo's services, solutions, and devices. We're exploring the best Lenovo has to offer through the experiences of the people who make our technology a transformative force for change.

From innovative devices to connected spaces, individual computers to computing everywhere, traditional IT to digital industries, and from helping people to protecting our planet, Lenovo is tackling humanity's

greatest challenges. Through conversations with Lenovo partners and customers, the unveiling of our latest innovations, and interviews with industry leaders, this session will show you how smarter technology

empowers us all.

Hear from Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo's Chairman and CEO, at #LenovoTechWorld as he outlines how our innovation is helping to drive humanity forward.

