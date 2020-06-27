Best Buy knocked $100 off this Lenovo Chromebook laptop

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The solution to your laptop troubles is just $349 right now. (Photo: Lenovo)

Have you been putting off buying a new laptop because of the cost? Living with less-than-stellar speed, lots of crashes, and general unreliability? Well, that’s over. It’s the exact right time to buy a laptop—and you might be shocked how little it takes to get yourself a great one. The excellent Lenovo C340 Chromebook is on sale for just $349 at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the original price. And it’s a really impressive machine.

This Lenovo Chromebook C340 has a generous 15.6-inch touchscreen. It moves from laptop mode to tablet mode, with 360-degree hinges. It has 4GB of memory, and 64GB of on-board storage (plus 100GB of Google Cloud storage). The powerful built-in Intel Pentium Gold processor makes it incredibly versatile—taking you from Google Docs (in laptop mode) to Netflix (in tablet mode) in no time.

“This is a beautiful laptop,” wrote a five-star Best Buy reviewer. “Very lightweight and sleek in design. The battery life is amazing and you are able to move around and navigate with speed using the touchscreen features. Great sound, even connects to Bluetooth speakers. My husband and I are very pleased with it!”







Meet your new laptop, great for working—and playing—from home. (Photo: Lenovo)

Super fast and smooth

Shoppers love the Lenovo Chromebook C340's blazing speed and long 10-hour battery life. Lenovo reviewers also rave about having a lightweight laptop that so easily becomes a speedy tablet: “Excellent Chromebook for the price,” shared a delighted shopper. “It is slim and lightweight without feeling cheap, which really makes a difference in tablet mode....Battery easily lasts me through the day and doesn't take too long to recharge.”

Shoppers had two minor critiques—the audio and the lack of HDMI. “The sound is decent. It won't set any records, but it's not ‘tinny’ as I've heard others say. You shouldn't be hosting parties with laptop speakers anyways,” wrote one reviewer, who also noted that the HDMI issue is no big deal (“An adapter can solve that pretty quickly”).

Bottom line

At nearly 25 percent off, this Lenovo Chromebook C340 delivers versatility, speed, and just about anything you could need in a laptop, for work or for fun. And you absolutely can’t beat this sale price— just $349.

One Best Buy shopper sums it up beautifully: “This computer is amazing!”

