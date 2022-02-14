Lennys Grill & Subs Brings Back Customer Favorite

Tuna Salad Sub Back for Limited Time

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 /Lennys Grill & Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs, is bringing back its Tuna Salad Sub for a limited time only.

A customer favorite, the Tuna Salad is handmade fresh daily, with white Albacore tuna and sweet pickle relish, and topped with Provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato with a choice of freshly baked white or wheat bread.

Starting Feb. 14, the Tuna Salad Sub can be purchased starting at $5.99 at all Lennys locations through April 24.

"The Tuna Salad is a legacy menu item and has always been a well-loved sub," said Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff. "Its fresh, savory flavor with a hint of sweet from the relish comes from being handmade with quality ingredients and is a perfect sub going into springtime as a lighter, meatless option. And it's a familiar, simple comfort food that we strive to offer our customers as their neighborhood sandwich shop."

Lennys will also be introducing a new Peanut Butter cookie, available only during this limited time.

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Since 1998, our focus has remained the same-good food with a great experience-as your neighborhood sandwich shop. This means never skipping on quality or quantity. That's why at Lennys, we're proud to serve handcrafted deli subs and made-to-order authentic cheesesteaks piled high with freshly sliced premium meats and cheeses on bread that is baked fresh every day in our restaurants. For more information on Lennys Grill & Subs, visit www.lennysfranchise.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @lennyssubs and Twitter at @lennyssubs.

