Lenny Rush set to become BBC Children in Need's first child presenter

Actor Lenny Rush, 14, will become BBC Children in Need's first-ever child presenter when the programme airs on Friday.

The Bafta-winning actor will be joined by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott for the three-hour live show.

The televised appeal starts at 19:00 GMT on BBC One.

Children in Need has raised more than £1bn for charities and projects since its first major appeal in 1980.

Fundraising events for this year's appeal have already started in the run-up to the TV broadcast, including Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay's ultra-marathon attempt.

Kay has been challenged to travel from Leicester to Bolton - a distance of 115 miles - over four days by foot and is due to finish on Friday at midday.

Rush, who won a Bafta for best male comedy performance for his role as Ollie in the BBC series Am I Being Unreasonable?, appeared in a sketch show for Children in Need last year.

In an interview with the Guardian, he said he was nervous to be presenting this year's live show but "I think the excitement outweighs the nervousness".

He added: "If I'd said no, and then I watched it that night, I would be gutted I wasn't there."

This year's televised event will also include an exclusive behind the scenes look at the latest episode of Doctor Who, a performance from Little Mix star Leigh-Anne and a visit to Graham Norton's notorious Big Red Chair.

BBC Children in Need airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 19:00 on Friday.