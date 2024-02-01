Lenny Kravitz Says He Still Has ‘Beautiful’ Love for Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet: ‘She Is Part of My Life’ (Exclusive)

The rock star opens up about his blended family in the latest issue of PEOPLE

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet may very well be the friendliest exes ever.

The rock star, 59, and Cosby Show alum, 56, who divorced in 1993 after five years of marriage, still maintain an unbreakable bond. In this week's cover story, Kravitz tells PEOPLE about their sweet beginnings and how their love survived their split.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," says Kravitz.

The two first met backstage at a New Edition concert in 1985. Sparks flew and the actress became both his partner and muse, helping inspire his acclaimed debut album Let Love Rule and even the bohemian look that came with it.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

“I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting,” he says of his signature locks. “Lisa was like, ‘Keep it. It looks good.’ ”

Kravitz famously spent some time in the actress's shadow, dubbed “Mr. Bonet” by the press, but the success of his first two albums catapulted him to stardom—and made him a sex symbol.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is sexy.’ I was just living and doing,” he says. “I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music."

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoë

They welcomed daughter Zoë in 1988. "We were quite the family," he says. "We had our own

groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit.”

Those same themes are the inspiration behind the star's upcoming album Blue Electric Light.

"Again. Positive energy, God, spirit, light. This album is that," he says. Even with lead single "TK421", with its internet-breaking music video, Kravitz explains, "the song's about making something better than it is."

Melodie McDaniel Lenny Kravitz People Cover Story

Both he and Bonet know a lot about making things better. After the two ended their marriage (he's said he was struggling emotionally and they'd married young) they worked to make sure their bond stayed strong.

“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life,” he says. “We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience.”

