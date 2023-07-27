Lenny Kravitz! Leonardo DiCaprio! Stella McCartney! Inside Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday bash

Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday party in London (Evening Standard)

The King’s Road roared into life last night, as Sir Mick Jagger and his merry band of A-listers descended upon the infamous Embargo Republica nightclub to toast his 80th birthday.

The club, today more the remit of boarding school kids and former Made In Chelsea stars, was lit up with Rolling Stones energy as the man of the moment arrived wearing a dapper, emerald green suit, a silky, polka dot shirt and trainers.

Mick Jagger (GC Images)

Friends and family piled in to wish him well. The most glamorous arrivals were led by his daughter, Georgia May Jagger, who was every inch the flapper girl in a ruby fringed dress with matching rouge lipstick. Her mother, Jerry Hall, arrived to see her ex-husband, wrapped in a camel, cashmere shawl, as did her sister Elizabeth, who was all Victoriana in a white lace dress.

Georgia May Jagger (GC Images)

Wrapping up the family arrivals were his first daughter Jade Jagger, who opted for an embroidered silk cape for the occasion and left hand-in-hand with Primal Scream’s Bobbie Gillespie, and his younger brother Chris.

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath (GC Images)

Alongside the London party set in attendance — which yesterday counted designer Stella McCartney, DJ Lady Mary Charteris, and Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath — were some lesser seen American heavy hitters.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been partying in Ibiza, jetted over for the bash, and arrived looking typically nonchalant in all black, and an LA Dodgers cap. Lenny Kravitz made more of a sartorial splash, however, as he made peace signs to the lingering paparazzi in a silk, embroidered bomber jacket and barely-buttoned shirt.

Lenny Kravitz (GC Images)

Fellow Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood arrived looking lively as ever with his wife Sally Humphreys Wood, 45, while more impaired was Jagger’s new fiancé Melanie Hamrick, 36, who was seen sporting a moon boot due to an unknown injury.

Finishing off the stellar guest was Moulin Rouge and Elvis director Baz Lurhmann, screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith and socialite and singer Daphne Guinness.

