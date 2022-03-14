Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Praise Zoë Kravitz After SNL Hosting Debut: 'You Were Perfection'

Zoe Kravtiz; Lenny Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz is getting some love from two of the most important men in her life after making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The 33-year-old actress appeared on the NBC sketch comedy series over the weekend, and received sweet congratulations on social media from both dad Lenny Kravitz and stepdad Jason Momoa.

"To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly," Lenny, 57, wrote alongside a pair of photos of himself and Zoë behind the scenes. The rocker's parents, Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker, met while working at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for NBC News, Today reported.

Momoa, 42, commented, "So stoked for you. what a amazing moment. love u both ❤️❤️."

The Aquaman actor also celebrated Zoë with a post of his own, captioning a set of SNL promo photos shared from the actress' Instagram. "♥️♥️♥️ I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear," Momoa wrote.

Both Lenny and Momoa have also been ultra supportive of Zoë's starring role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, now playing in theaters.

The "American Woman" singer recently gave his daughter a sweet shout out on Instagram, sharing a photo of Zoë in costume as Catwoman. In the image, she wore the iconic black catsuit with her hair cropped short, staring at the camera with intensity.

"Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you. #TheBatman," Lenny wrote of the moment.

Lenny shares Zoë with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, whom he was married to from 1987 to 1993. Following their divorce, Bonet, 54, began dating Momoa in 2005, whom she split from earlier this year.

Momoa also showed support for Zoë in her latest role by attending The Batman premiere in New York City earlier this month. The Dune actor "made an extra effort to be there" for his stepdaughter, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," the insider said. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family."

Added the source, "That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

The Batman is in theaters now.