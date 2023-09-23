Lenny Kravitz brings back his massive viral scarf for his fall-themed first TikTok

Lenny Kravitz — Grammy-winning musician, actor, and noted fashion icon — is welcoming the turn of the season in the most Lenny Kravitz way.

The 59-year-old "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" singer celebrated the first day of fall by breaking out his heavily memed, truly massive scarf and going out for a walk.

"Grab your big scarf," the new autumn king says in a video published on his new TikTok account on Saturday morning. "It's the first day of fall."

In addition to the TikTok, Kravitz posted a very chic image of him donning the scarf again on social media with the caption "The Big Scarf 2.0."

Kravitz and his supersized neck warmer have been looped together ever since paparazzi snapped a shot of him sporting the enormous accessory while out and about running errands in 2012. The image instantly went viral and in the years since has continued to delight fans of all ages by becoming its own meme as the scarf itself gets larger and larger as time goes on.

The musician revealed that he had a very valid reason for his fashion choices that day while visiting The Tonight Show in 2018. "I live in the Bahamas. I'm used to hot weather and I had to go to the store," Kravitz explained. "I was buying some groceries, and I thought I'd put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that's the scarf I had."

He continued, "That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi, and that is now everything."

The Shotgun Wedding star noted in a 2020 interview with GQ that he's seen the meme become a popular — and relatively simple — Halloween costume in recent years.

"It's funny to see, especially on Halloween," he said. "People either do the Lenny Kravitz look — the onstage look — or they do the scarf. And it's funny, I saw some pictures yesterday of this little kid who did the whole thing perfectly, down to the plastic bag coming from the grocery store."

