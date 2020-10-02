Lenny Kravitz's Men's Health Photo-Shoot Has Got The World Saying '56?!?!'

Daniel Welsh
Entertainment Reporter

Lenny Kravitz has been unveiled as the latest star to grace the cover of Men’s Health magazine, and the accompanying photo-shoot has basically got the whole internet pondering the same thing.

“How in the world is that man 56 years old?” 

The legendary musician is seen on the cover of the fitness magazine holding a surfboard and a pair of jeans (not two things you’d usually associate with one another, but it’s Lenny Kravitz so we’re choosing to look the other way).

And as soon as the cover shoot was unveiled, people had a lot of thoughts…

Our personal favourite comment came from fellow artist Lionel Richie, who joked: “I hope I look as good as him when I’m his age.”

Needless to say, Lenny does go into detail about his work-out routine in the accompanying interview (he lifts weights on a coconut tree, which we feel probably isn’t the most relatable of exercise regimes), but also discusses his friendship with Jason Momoa.

Yes, that would be the Jason Momoa who is now married to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom [Lenny and Lisa’s daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz] how we all relate,” he told the magazine. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?

“I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude’.”

Read Lenny Kravitz’s full interview – and see more photos from the shoot – on Men’s Health’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.