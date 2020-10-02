Lenny Kravitz's Men's Health Photo-Shoot Has Got The World Saying '56?!?!'

Lenny Kravitz has been unveiled as the latest star to grace the cover of Men’s Health magazine, and the accompanying photo-shoot has basically got the whole internet pondering the same thing.

“How in the world is that man 56 years old?”

Cover of @MensHealthMag November 2020. Read the full story here: https://t.co/vE625ceChW

📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/7YYLLP0MXJ — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 1, 2020

The legendary musician is seen on the cover of the fitness magazine holding a surfboard and a pair of jeans (not two things you’d usually associate with one another, but it’s Lenny Kravitz so we’re choosing to look the other way).

And as soon as the cover shoot was unveiled, people had a lot of thoughts…

In a divided nation, I believe we can all come together over the fact that @lennykravitz is fine as frog hair. I'm not talking politics for the rest of the year. Only discussing the ratio of dew drops to moonbeams he uses in his moisturizer to look like this at 56. #LennyKravitz pic.twitter.com/tEBGcnop7R — Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) October 2, 2020

Dammit. I'm so mad at how hot Lenny Kravitz is at 56. https://t.co/ZqOdth5Obp — Darby Schnarfus (@tokenliberal) October 1, 2020

what witchcraft is this? Lenny Kravitz hasn't aged in 20 years. https://t.co/aClnMLpcuY — Enrique Rea (@HankRea) October 1, 2020

Lenny is 56 years old!! Whew a grown man... That's it, that's the tweet. https://t.co/ifK4ApMxRA — Vanessa Croft (@IamVanessaCroft) October 2, 2020

Only Lenny Kravitz can go stand up paddle boarding in boots, jeans and a hubcap for a belt buckle. Then again if you look like that at 56 you can do as you damn well please. pic.twitter.com/Ys7SZr9leh — Rob Van Vuuren (@RobVanVuuren) October 2, 2020

I just can’t get over Lenny Kravitz is 56 and looking fine AF! — Gerald Joseph, MSW, ACM (@geraldunf) October 2, 2020

I hope When I get to 56 I haven’t let myself go like Lenny Kravitz 😂😂 https://t.co/xTBnGkPEDo — Marc Lloyd (@outspokenoneuk) October 2, 2020

Our personal favourite comment came from fellow artist Lionel Richie, who joked: “I hope I look as good as him when I’m his age.”

I hope I look as good as him when I’m his age. 😆 https://t.co/wY5njGAbpH — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) October 1, 2020

Needless to say, Lenny does go into detail about his work-out routine in the accompanying interview (he lifts weights on a coconut tree, which we feel probably isn’t the most relatable of exercise regimes), but also discusses his friendship with Jason Momoa.

Yes, that would be the Jason Momoa who is now married to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom [Lenny and Lisa’s daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz] how we all relate,” he told the magazine. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?

“I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude’.”

Read Lenny Kravitz’s full interview – and see more photos from the shoot – on Men’s Health’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.