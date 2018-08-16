Lennox Lewis to face Vitali Klitschko in chess match 15 years after they clashed in the ring

Lennox Lewis is set to renew a rivalry with an old foe.

Lennox Lewis is set for a rematch with Vitali Klitschko 15 years after they locked horns – but this time they will be doing something very different in the ring.

The two former heavyweights met in a bout dubbed The Clash of the Titans in 2003 as British boxing legend Lewis proved victorious via a technical knockout.

Both brawlers inflicted heavy damage on each other but the fight was controversially stopped due to a deep cut over Klitschko’s eye.

It left a bitter taste in the mouth for the Ukranian after the match was ended just six rounds in as he was ahead on all three judges’ scorecards.

Klitschko, who is now the Mayor of Kiev, will get his chance for revenge in a chess match at the WBC Convention at the end of September.

“We are going to play a chess match inside a boxing ring,” Lewis confirmed.

“We are too old now to be pulling on the gloves again. It will be interesting for us to pit our wits against each other rather than our fists.”

Lewis will have to be at his best to beat the Ukranian as Klitschko is known to be highly intelligent and possesses a PHD in Sports Science at his hometown university.

Lewis was a three-time world heavyweight champion and the division’s last undisputed king of the ring.



