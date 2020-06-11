Lennie James regrets cutting Marky Betts out of Save Me Too

Photo credit: Sky UK Ltd

From Digital Spy

Save Me Too creator and star Lennie James has weighed in on the absence of Jimmy Walker's character, Marky Betts, who appeared throughout Save Me.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As followers of the original season will be aware, Marky and Lennie's central figure Nelson Rowe – Nelly for short – locked horns on a number of occasions, as the latter was of course shacked up with Marky's mum Teens [played by Kerry Godliman].

Lennie recently explained to Radio Times: "I ended up exploring Nelly's relationship with Zita [Camilla Beeput], which kind of put Teens in a slightly different position and I wanted to explore with Kerry's character the possibility of her moving on, of her having a kind of happy ending.

Photo credit: Ross Sinclair - Sky

Related: Save Me Too – Lennie James aka Nelly's yellow puffer explained

"That made it problematic for Jimmy's character because, as he was established in the first one, he so much was part of looking after his mum and acting as a buffer between his mum and Nelly, and that wasn't so much the story in this second one."

A favourite amongst the Fear the Walking Dead ensemble, Lennie went on to confess Marky's no-show was a big regret for him personally - "because Jimmy was very much part of the family and there were a few phone calls I had to make to a few people."

"Alexander [Arnold] was another one, to kind of say, 'I'm sorry, but I don't think I'm going to be able to make it work the second time around'. So I mean, yeah, that was a tricky one and they were very, very much missed. But ultimately the story decided."

Save Me and Save Me Too are available to watch on Sky on Demand and NOW TV .



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like