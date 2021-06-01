Leni Klum Wishes Mom Heidi a Happy Birthday with Adorable Throwback Photo: 'I Love You Mama'

Leni Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni showed some love to her model mom to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Leni, 17, posted a sweet tribute to Heidi on Instagram including a glam modeling shot of the duo looking like twins and an adorable throwback photo when Leni was just a tiny toddler.

"BEST FRIENDS BIRTHDAY !! I LOVE YOU MAMA❤️," Leni captioned the birthday tribute.

Leni's 17th birthday was only a few weeks ago on May 4. Heidi also posted in honor of her daughter's special day and revealed when she walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk in 2003, she was actually pregnant with Leni!

Sharing a video from the 2003 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which featured Heidi wearing the lingerie label's "Very Sexy" Fantasy Bra, the mother of four wrote in the caption, "I am not alone walking down that catwalk here."

"If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum. "I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever. ❤️❤️❤️," she added.

Heidi gave birth to Leni in May 2004, right after her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In December 2009, Leni was adopted by Klum's now-ex-husband Seal; the exes share three other children: Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11. Klum married Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz in July 2019.

While Heidi kept Leni out of the public eye for much of her childhood, the rising model shot into the spotlight last year when she made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her mother.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum (left) and daughter Leni Klum

Heidi opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter's blossoming modeling career in February, raving that Leni has "been doing fantastic. She's been wanting to model for quite some time."

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different," she explained, adding, "You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."