Leni Klum Brings Her Style A-Game to Glamorous Weekend in Italy — and Mom Heidi Approves!

Luisaviaroma For Unicef Gala Photocall In Capri

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Leni Klum is stepping up her style this summer.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old model touched down in Italy with a high-fashion wardrobe in tow.

While attending the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Gala on July 30, Leni kept it classic with her take on the simple black dress with a curve-hugging, lace covered Michael Kors design. She teamed the look with strappy stilettos and straight hair with a simple middle part.

She then took to Instagram to show off her second look — a one-shoulder, silver sequin Michael Kors mini dress paired with a black hand clutch and a chic high ponytail. The look also seemed to be for a Vanity Fair Italia photoshoot as the publication was tagged in the outfit photo.

"best dressed in @michaelkors ❤️ #mkcxcapri," Leni captioned the photo.

Her supermodel mom Heidi Klum, 49, also showed appreciation for the blinged out ensemble, commenting with a smiley face and heart emoji under the post.

It's no surprise that the mother-daughter duo love a dazzling style moment.

Attending last August's LusiaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala together, Leni and Klum made a stand-out appearance in matching metallic looks. The Making the Cut judge opted for a one-shoulder Elie Saab gown, which featured a high side slit and chain belt while Leni rocked a bronze Versace gown.

Only a few weeks later, the pair were spotted in another set of sparkling outfits, this time wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana mirror ball gowns – Leni in a mini dress and Klum in an off-the-shoulder floor-length version. The two posed side by side minutes before Leni walked the house's runway show.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

More recently, the two also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion in June wearing out-of-this-world outfits, Leni posing a corset jumpsuit with sexy cutouts and matching booties and Klum beaming in a metallic gown designed by The Blondes.

However, their love goes beyond twinning on the red carpet as Klum has always been open about supporting her eldest's modeling career.

"It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face," the America's Got Talent judge told PEOPLE exclusively last February on watching Leni bloom as a model.

"She opened Berlin Fashion Week where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model. It's mindblowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her and now she's doing things by herself, even though I go to the set," Klum shared.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum are seen on August 27, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Photopix/GC Images)

Photopix/GC Images

While talking with Extra about her cover shoot for Rollacoaster Magazine last September, Leni also opened up following her mom's footsteps and embracing her advice with open arms.

"I had grown up going to work with my mom," Leni told the outlet. "Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling."

She added: "She's always telling me I need to have fun… She's always like 'Bounce around, have fun, be energetic, be excited.'"