Lengthy stretch of severe storms continue on Prairies

This stretch of severe thunderstorms on the Prairies is set to continue through Sunday and Monday. After a three-day stretch of consecutive tornadoes on the Prairies, the region has more active weather on the way. Sunday will see the threat become more scattered and less potent in nature, but still present. What you need to know about Sunday's storm and the start of your work week below.

ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY

After three consecutive days of tornado-warned storms on the Prairies, the active weather continues early Sunday.

A possible MCS (mesoscale convective system) or a cluster of thunderstorms will move in overnight into southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

This system is expected through the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Forecasters are watching for powerful thunderstorms to skirt the international border, bringing frequent lightning, torrential rain, and potential for large hail.

SunActiveMBstorms

On Sunday, the stormy pattern will continue with another day of severe weather potential for the eastern Prairies.

The risk will shift southward and eastward across the region, stretching from southern areas of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to northwestern Ontario.

StormMBOnSkSunday

Storms will be scattered in nature, however, but could still produce large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE START OF THE WORK WEEK

Monday’s forecast features more of the same active weather for parts of Manitoba as there is thunderstorm risk with severe storms possible along a frontal boundary.

MonActiveMBstorm

Looking ahead, a strengthening ridge will bring heat to the region, especially early and mid-next week.

The hot weather will be especially felt by Wednesday with temperatures reaching the low- to mid-30s across southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan, then spreading east.

As well, for next week, some welcome news for those weary of the prolonged thunderstorm threats: A few days of quieter weather is expected for the Prairies.

Thumbnail Credit: Diana Cyncora, taken in Oakbank, Man.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the storm threat across the Prairies.