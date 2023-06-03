‘A lengthy fight:’ Family raising funds for Johnson County toddler with rare cancer

A Johnson County family has launched a fundraiser to cover the medical expenses of their 1-year-old with a rare form of brain cancer.

Camaya Miller of Prairie Village was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor — or ATRT — in February. Her parents noticed something was wrong when the 1-year-old, an identical triplet, began to “developmentally decline.”

“She was taken to the hospital for a check up and that’s when life changed as we know it,” wrote her father, Christopher Miller.

Camaya began her first round of chemotherapy March 13 and has since undergone surgery to completely remove the tumor. She still has several rounds of chemo to go, her father says.

Camaya’s medical bill totals to $1.3 million, Miller writes. The family will need to pay $445,000.

“We aren’t too sure of what the future holds, but we will continue to pray and share.”

Donate to Camaya’s medical bills via her GoFundMe link or by searching for her name on gofundme.com.