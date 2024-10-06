The lengths Chelsea are going to and key tactic to bring in new gems explained by insider

Since the new owners arrived at Chelsea a few seasons back now, there has been a new found focus in trying to make sure they sign up all the young talents from around the globe, or as many as they can.

They have been trying to get ahead of the curve as such, trying to get these top young talents before they become too good and too expensive. It’s certainly a smart way to do things, even if it does carry big risks. Chelsea have been heavily criticised by many for operating this way, but it is something they have stuck to and something they are still sticking with going forward.

It’s a fresh transfer strategy really, but Chelsea have also recently balanced that out with signing more proven players as well such as Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix being added in the summer.

I think signing players before they become the next biggest thing, can certainly be smart and can certainly work well.

Chelsea now hiring African scouts

Chelsea owner Behdad Eghbali

According to insider Ben Jacobs speaking on X spaces last night, Chelsea are bringing in African scouts and scouts in places where might not be looked at as much to try and be as global as possible to try and find young gems.

Again, that’s a very smart move and going to more untapped territories could put you out there ahead of your rivals in the search for more top talents from around the globe.

Only time will tell if this strategy pays off fully and translates on the pitch.