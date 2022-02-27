Lenexa police look for missing 85-year-old man with dementia who may be going to Florida

Lenexa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 85-year-old man who has dementia.

Richard Eugene Rising, 85, was last seen leaving his home at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of West 87th Terrace in Lenexa, police said in a news release.

Rising is about 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Lenexa police said.

He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Police said Rising was last known to be driving a red or maroon 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Kansas military veteran tag 82842. They said he could be traveling to Cocoa, Florida.

Anyone who has seen Rising or knows where he might be is asked to call 911.