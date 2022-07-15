Lenexa police ask for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

Zamiyah McNeil was last seen July 12 around East 58th Street and Woodson Road, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said in the statement that no foul play is suspected and McNeil may have run away.

Anyone with information about McNeil’s whereabouts should call 911.