Lendlease Group Insiders Added AU$2.1m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lendlease Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non Executive Chairman of the Board Michael Ullmer bought AU$396k worth of shares at a price of AU$7.93 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$7.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Lendlease Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Lendlease Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lendlease Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$379k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Lendlease Group shares, worth about AU$10m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lendlease Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Lendlease Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lendlease Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

