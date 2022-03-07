LendingArch Offers Nationwide Auto Loans for Canadians Looking for Quick and Easy Financing

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Online Fintech Platform, LendingArch, Canada's 4th Fastest Growing Technology Company today announced its continued growth and innovation in Canada's Auto Loan Sector. With over 600 dealerships in its highly sought-after network, LendingArch has the ability that very few platforms in Canada have: to put a consumer directly in touch with their best chance for financing approval and to obtain the vehicle they are looking for.

Farhad Nabian has led LendingArch' s Auto Loan Division since 2015 and is currently one of the industry's best known Auto Loan Lead providers. "We are pleased to announce our continued growth and innovation within the Canadian Auto Loan marketplace. We are experts at helping consumers find the vehicle they need regardless of their credit score or personal situations," says Farhad.

LendingArch's Platform is simple. A consumer visits the platform (for free), and applies for a no-obligation, pre-approval for an Auto Loan. Once that consumer is notified (usually within minutes) that they are pre-approved, they are then matched with the best dealership to fit their needs and requirements. Applicants are finding themselves into a new or used vehicle usually within days of applying with LendingArch. This process eliminates the headache of shopping around to multiple dealerships and eliminates the issue of finding a car that they like, only to then find out that they cannot get approved for financing for the vehicle.

"What we do for consumers is provide freedom of choice, and a low stress process to obtaining a car loan," says Farhad. "Consumers and dealerships alike, love utilizing our services as we place the customer first in every aspect. With over 20,000 Canadians applying for an Auto Loan through our division every month, we have seen it all, from bankruptcies, to self employed and retired individuals, to prime and subprime customers, all of which we strive to help through our platform," says Farhad.

Even in a tight inventory market LendingArch continues to aid customers in finding a vehicle of their choice, solely down to its expansive dealership network which gives LendingArch access to thousands of vehicles nationwide. LendingArch also provides some of the best leads to car dealerships, as its approach to consumers result in a high intent customer with an immediate need to find the vehicle of their choice, whether it be an SUV, Truck, Car or Van, LendingArch can help in all cases. In Canada, car dealerships see LendingArch as the best place to obtain auto loan leads, especially in a market where digital platforms and online applications are taking precedent.

LendingArch has proven its ability to provide loans to online applicants since 2015 having helped over 500,000 Canadians through its online platform and continues to work on many new initiatives that they have within their extensive business development & innovations department.



About LendingArch

Established in 2015, LendingArch is one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison platforms, that allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. LendingArch's platform is free to use for consumers Nationwide. Anyone can apply for a loan through LendingArch, at no cost to themselves.

LendingArch currently services over 500,000 Canadians and over 30,000 new Canadians sign up for LendingArch's services including its auto loan division every month. LendingArch was recently named Canada's 15th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th Fastest Growing Company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal. LendingArch is owned by parent company Consumer Genius Inc. Consumer Genius has also recently launched into the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries.

