Lendeborg's 22 points help UAB take down SE Louisiana 82-72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg's 22 points helped UAB defeat SE Louisiana 82-72 on Sunday.

Lendeborg also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Blazers (2-1). Christian Coleman scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Tony Toney went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jakevion Buckley finished with 16 points and seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Jeremy Elyzee added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for SE Louisiana. Sam Hines Jr. also had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

UAB took the lead with 1:43 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Coleman led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-36 at the break. UAB used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 62-45 with 13:21 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

UAB's next game is Friday against High Point on the road, and SE Louisiana visits Mississippi State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press