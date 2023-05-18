Lena Hall To Star In Broadway-Aimed Roy Orbison Jukebox Musical From ‘& Juliet’ Writer & Director

Tony winner Lena Hall is set to star in a new Broadway-aimed musical from the & Juliet writing and directing team and featuring the hit songs of rock & roll pioneer Roy Orbison.

In Dreams, written by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, Tony-nominated for his & Juliet book) and directed by Luke Sheppard will have out-of-town tryouts at Leeds Playhouse in the UK and the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto before an expected transfer to Broadway.

The story revolves around the former lead singer (Hall) of a country rock band who, at a critical moment in her life, throws a party in a family-run Mexican restaurant to reconnect with old friends, while keeping her deeper motivations a secret.

Casting for the Leeds production (July 3-August 5) will include Oliver Tompsett, who appeared in the West End production of & Juliet. He’ll play a drummer from the Hall character’s past.

Hall is a Tony winner for her performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and also originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Other stage credits include Lincoln Center Theatre’s How To Transcend A Happy Marriage, and most recently played Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop Of Horrors. She’s also toured with Josh Groban on his Stages tour.

TV credits include the sci-fi drama Snowpiercer alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, as well as HBO’s Girls, Amazon Prime’s Good Girls Revolt, and Paramount Plus’ Evil. She played the title role in the feature film Becks.

Her solo musical revues include Sin & Salvation, Art Of The Audition and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury. She’s released three solo albums and 12 EPs.

Hall is represented by APA, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Granderson Des Rochers

